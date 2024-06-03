A Bilingual Children's Musical Arrives in Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An original bilingual children's musical is coming to the Hollywood Fringe Festival this summer and bringing with it magic for the whole family to enjoy!

Baby Rock is a bilingual children's musical for ages 0+ in English and Spanish. It tells the story of a young girl, Anastasia, who, led by curiosity, explores the world and learns how to make a new friend regardless of language barriers and differences. This piece is a translation/adaptation of the original version of the same name, which hails from Madrid, Spain. The piece is written by Carlos De Matteis and adapted by Taylor Bazos, the co-producer and director. After learning about the extremely successful decade-long run at the Plot Point theatre in Madrid, Bazos decided to translate and adapt the piece for predominantly English speaking audiences in the US and UK.

Starting with a sell out run in Ithaca, New York, and the surrounding areas, Baby Rock will be making its way to the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringe festivals. As a winner of the prestigious Hollywood Fringe Scholarship, the musical has already garnered a lot of attention in the Los Angeles theater scene. Baby Rock incorporates catchy rock music with a live band, interactive storytelling and multi-sensory design in order to transport the audience into the world of Anastasia. It celebrates the joys of diversity, language, music and love and will continue to spread these messages to young audiences around the world!

Baby Rock will be the debut production for Multilinguart, an up-and-coming production company based in Los Angeles, California. It was established in 2024 by Taylor Bazos and Ana Karina Cano as a way to create cross cultural and multilingual connections through theater and film. The show stars Liv Licursi, a New York based actor, Ana Karina Cano from Chihuahua, Mexico, and Courtney Ravelo from New Jersey. It is directed by Taylor Bazos and assistant produced by Valeryann Boufford. The live band is led by music director Daniela Rodriguez Chavez and accompanied by Adam Elara on the guitar and Samuel Sanchez and Gem Ren on drums. With audience responses such as "my daughter was so happy to see herself represented onstage" and "my 1 year old was fully engaged the entire time, thank you for making the arts accessible to such a young audience," Baby Rock is a must see for kids and families alike.

WHERE: The Actors Company- 916 A North Formosa Ave West Hollywood, CA 90046

Performances run June 8 at 1pm, June 15 at 11:30am, June 16 at 12:30pm, and June 22 at 12:30pm.

