5-Star Theatricals Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! This February

5-STAR THEATRICALS has announced the second show of its 2021-2022 season, with the hilarious love letter to all things musical theatre, SOMETHING ROTTEN!, music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, choreography by Michelle Elkin and directed by Richard Israel.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! opens on Friday, February 4, 2022 and runs through Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Never before performed in Thousand Oaks, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is the hilarious Broadway smash hit that tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer convinces them that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting all at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the very first musical! Shakespeare is the "rock star" of plays and works hard to make sure the brothers fail in their efforts to produce what they are calling "a musical."

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.

Ticket prices range from $38 - $91. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). SOMETHING ROTTEN! performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.