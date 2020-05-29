3-D Theatricals Announces May 29 3D+U Guests Including Adam Pascal and More

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals' 3D+U has announced its special 3D+U guests for Friday, May 22.

For this week's edition of "Fantastical Fridays," host T.J. Dawson welcomes Grease film stars Barry Pearl (Doody), Didi Conn (Frenchie) and Jamie Donnelly (Jan), and Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida, Memphis, Cabaret, Something Rotten!).

During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details are posted daily on the company's website: www.3dtheatricals.com,

Instagram and Facebook, and via email blasts.

Friday, May 29 from 11:00 AM - 11:50 AM PST

FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson, with Grease film stars Barry Pearl (Doody), Didi Conn (Frenchie) and Jamie Donnelly (Jan).



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/99888248887

Meeting ID: 998-8824-8887



Barry Pearl is best known for his role as Doody, one of the three supporting T-Birds, in the 1978 film version of Grease. He also had a cameo as Mr. Weaver in the "Grease: Live" television special on FOX in 2016. He began his career in 1961 as Randolph MacAfee in Broadway's Bye Bye Birdie. Other Broadway credits include Oliver! in 1962, A Teaspoon Every Four Hours in 1969, The Producers in 2005, Lenny's Back in 2008 and Baby It's You! in 2011. In 2012 he starred in the Lionsgate release The Newest Pledge. He also starred as Arnold in the national tour of Happy Days, A New Musical. In 2014, he was part of the series "Summer with Cimorelli." During the summers he teaches film arts all across the US to the special needs community with Joey Travolta's Inclusion Film Company.



Didi Conn's notable roles include Laurie Robinson in You Light Up My Life, Frenchie in the feature films Grease and Grease 2, Helen on "The Practice," Denise Stevens Downey on "Benson," and Stacy Jones on "Shining Time Station." In 2013, she starred as Pearl in the play A Heap of Livin' by Elliot Shoenman at The Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles. In January 2016, she had a cameo as Vi in the "Grease: Live" television special on FOX, thus being the only actress to appear in all three screen adaptations of the franchise.



Jamie Donnelly is best known as Jan, one of the Pink Ladies from the musical film Grease. While her film co-stars John Travolta and Jeff Conaway had appeared in the stage version of Grease as different characters, and Frankie Avalon reprised his film character on stage, Donnelly was the only person to reprise her stage character on film. In the early 1970s, she was in the US premiere of The Rocky Horror Show, starring as Magenta and the Usherette. She appeared on stage at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles with Tim Curry and Meat Loaf in 1974, when the show opened. She is featured on the original Roxy cast recording in her role, singing the opening song "Science Fiction/Double Feature."

Friday, May 29 from 3:00 PM - 3:50 PM PST

FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson, with Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida, Memphis, Cabaret, Something Rotten!).



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/99522015038

Meeting ID: 995-2201-5038



Adam Pascal is best known for creating the role of Roger Davis in the original 1996 cast of Jonathan Larson's musical Rent on Broadway, the 2005 movie version of the musical, and the Broadway tour of Rent in 2009. He is also known for originating the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, for playing the Emcee from the 1998 revival of Cabaret, and for playing Huey Calhoun in the Broadway company of Memphis. Most recently, he played William Shakespeare in the Tony Award-winning musical Something Rotten!



T.J. Dawson is an award-winning director, producer and the current Executive Producer/Artistic Director for 3-D Theatricals. "...Under the guiding hand of T.J. Dawson, [3-D Theatricals] has delivered shows whose production values exceed many a touring company..., and which are as slick and professional as anything in New York City..." - Orange County Register In a short time, 3-D Theatricals has been among the most awarded and critically acclaimed theaters in Southern California including many Ovations nominations and wins as well as the very prestigious Joel Hirschorn Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre by the LA Drama Critics Circle. The company received the most Ovation nominations of any theatre for the 2012-13 season next to Center Theatre Group. As a director, T.J. has received an Ovation nomination, as well as a L.A. Drama Critics Circle nomination for the critically acclaimed production of Parade (winner of four Ovation awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, and Best Musical) and for his production of Ragtime. He has also directed for 3DT: The Drowsy Chaperone, All Shook Up (both productions), The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5: The Musical, Into the Woods, Side Show (Robby Award for Best Director and Musical), The Addams Family (staring Bronson Pinchot and Rachel York), Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty and Oklahoma! Other select producer, director, choreographer credits include: the Orange County premieres and critically-acclaimed productions of Side Show, Lippa's The Wild Party, Bat Boy The Musical, Cabaret, Into the Woods and Seussical.

