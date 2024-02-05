2024 Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival World-Class Flamenco Artists Direct from Spain

Presenting world-class, highly acclaimed and influential flamenco performances direct from Spain, the 2024 Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival returns this March with two nights at two venues featuring the return of a living legend: Tomatito, one of Spain's great modern masters of the flamenco guitar with Special Guest Dancer Karime Amaya at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 7 at 8pm; and on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm, flamenco dancer extraordinaire from Madrid, José Maya with flamenco guitarist Rycardo Moreno, known as the flagbearer of the flamenco avant-garde, perform at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. The opening act at both shows is pianist Andrés Barrios with Special Guest Dancer Mizuho Sato.

- Thursday, March 7, 2024; 8 p.m.; Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

José Fernández Torres, better known as Tomatito, is a living legend and one of today's most-admired flamenco guitarists. Known for his mastery of traditional rhythms, his classic work, and his pioneering efforts in establishing Nuevo flamenco by augmenting traditional flamenco with music influenced by classical, jazz, blues, rock, pop, bossa-nova, tango, and fado returns to L.A. for his first show since 2016. As one of Spain's great modern masters of the flamenco guitar, a brilliant innovator and improviser, Tomatito first made his name as a teenage prodigy in 1973, famously discovered by Paco de Lucia and invited to accompany legendary singer Camarón de la Isla at the age of 15. The precocious Roma teen from Almería would go on to have one of the most storied careers in flamenco music, recording four groundbreaking albums in the 1980's alongside de Lucia and El Camarón, and accompanying such flamenco luminaries as Enrique Morente, José Mercé, and Carmen Linares. As a solo artist Tomatito has released over a dozen albums since his 1987 solo debut. He is a multiple GRAMMY and five-time Latin GRAMMY winner. Tomatito will be joined by special guest dancer Karime Amaya (grandniece of legendary flamenco dancer and singer Carmen Amaya).

- Saturday, March 9, 2024; 8 p.m.; Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Los Angeles

At only 13 years of age, José Maya was already touring across Spain with “El Güito” and Manolete. Born into a gypsy family of painters, actors and writers, José Maya's lineage includes the historic bailaora Fernanda Romero and the cantaor Rafael Romero “El Gallina”. He has shared the stage with international pop stars such as Marc Anthony, Beyoncé, Björk and Juan Luis Guerra as well as flamenco stars Antonio Canales, Juan Ramírez and Farruquito & many more. In 1998 he won the Copa Pavón award.

Born in Lebrija, Sevilla, Rycardo Moreno is a musical producer, arranger, composer, guitarist, and the flagbearer of the flamenco avant-garde who is a 2019 Latin Grammy winner (with Arcangel). Rycardo Moreno performs as a soloist, in a trio or alongside great artists like Tomás de Perrate, La Tremendita, Jorge Pardo, and Ana Morales, among many others.

Opening the performances on both nights is eclectic and innovative, classically trained pianist Andrés Barrios Navarro who studied at the Bonifacio Gil Conservatory of Badajoz, under the prestigious pianist Ángel Sanzo and completed his Professional Degree at the Francisco Guerrero Conservatory, Seville, where he received the Honorary End of Year Award. His is a style that pays homage to classic Spanish nationalist composers like Albéniz, Turina, Falla, as well as embraces the modern masters: Camarón, Paco de Lucía, Chick Corea, Chucho Valdés, Michel Camilo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Tigran Hamasyan. With special guest dancer Mizuho Sato.

In November 2010 flamenco was inscribed in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Flamenco is an artistic expression fusing song (cante), dance (baile) and musicianship (toque). Andalusia in southern Spain is the heartland of Flamenco, although it also has roots in regions such as Murcia and Extremadura. Cante is the vocal expression of flamenco, sung by men and women, preferably seated, with no backing singers. The gamut of feelings and states of mind – grief, joy, tragedy, rejoicing and fear – can be expressed through sincere, expressive lyrics characterized by brevity and simplicity. Flamenco baile is a dance of passion, courtship, expressing a wide range of situations ranging from sadness to joy. The technique is complex, differing depending on whether the performer is male (heavier use of the feet) or female (gentler, more sensual movements). Toque or the art of guitar playing has long surpassed its original role as accompaniment. Other instruments, including castanets, hand clapping and foot-stomping are also employed. Flamenco is performed during religious festivals, rituals, church ceremonies and at private celebrations. It is the badge of identity of numerous communities and groups, in particular the Gitano (Roma) ethnic community, which has played an essential role in its development. Transmission occurs through dynasties, families, social groups and Flamenco clubs, all of which play a key role in its preservation and dissemination.

WHO-WHEN-WHERE-TICKETS:

- Thursday, March 7, 2024; 8 p.m.: $35-$90

• Tomatito, Flamenco Guitar; with special guest dancer Karime Amaya

• Andrés Barrios, Piano; with special guest dancer Mizuho Sato

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

- Saturday, March 9, 2024; 8 p.m.: $40-$90

• José Maya, Flamenco Dancer with Rycardo Moreno, Flamenco Guitar

• Andrés Barrios, Piano; with special guest dancer Mizuho Sato

Wilshire Ebell Theatre

4401 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005

