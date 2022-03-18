2022 Los Angeles Artadia Awardees Announced

Atadia has announced the recipients of the eighth annual Los Angeles Artadia Awards: Esteban Ramón Pérez, Miller Robinson and dana washington-queen.



Esteban Ramón Pérez was selected for the Angeles Art Fund Artadia Award and will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds from AAF; Miller Robinson was selected for the Capital Group Artadia Award and will receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds; and dana washington-queen was selected as the Marciano Art Foundation Artadia Awardee and will receive $25,000 in unrestricted funds from MAF. As well as Angeles Art Fund, Capital Group, and the Marciano Art Foundation, the 2022 Los Angeles Artadia Awards are generously supported by Artadia's Board of Directors, Artadia Los Angeles Council members, and individual donors across the country.



In addition to the financial Awards, all Awardees have access to the ongoing benefits of the Artadia Awards program. Applications for the Awards were open to any visual artist living in Los Angeles County for over two years, working in any medium and at any stage of their career.



The Awardees were selected by jurors Jennifer King, Associate Curator at Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) and Christina Yang, Chief Curator at Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA).



On being an Artadia juror, Yang notes, "Participating on a full day of studio visits with Artadia Los Angeles Award finalists with LACMA curator Jennie King was a deeply engaging undertaking highlighted by critical discussion, artistic excellence, and collegiality...In this time of still emerging from a pandemic, I am grateful to be working together to uphold our values of supporting brave and urgent new work and to enact change in creating greater diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging for those that have not traditionally had a place in the contemporary art world."



Of the Awardees, King states, "All three awardees, Esteban Ramón Pérez, Miller Robinson, and dana washington-queen, are making work that is timely and compelling."



In addition to Ramón Pérez, Robinson, and washington-queen, this year's finalists for the Award included Chris Emile, Texas Isaiah Horatio-Valenzuela, and Yoshie Sakai, selected by Alexandra Foradas, Curator of Visual Art, MASS MoCA; Alexis Lowry, Curator, Dia Art Foundation; and Jennifer King, Associate Curator, Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).