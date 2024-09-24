Video: First Look at CLUE at The John W. Engeman Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at The John W. Engeman Theater's production of CLUE in this all-new video! Check out the cast in action.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave you in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

CLUE is directed by Marc Tuminelli (Regional: White Plains Performing Art Center (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Virginia Musical Theater (The Secret Garden, School of Rock and Over the Rainbow), Big Arts/Strauss Theater (The Marvelous Wonderettes and Over The Tavern), Opening Doors Theater Company (I Love My Wife).

The Creative Team includes Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast of CLUE features ARIANNE DAVIDOW as YVETTE (Engeman: The Scarlet Pimpernel; Regional Theater: Kavinoky Theatre (The Producers, Mama Mia!, Spamalot, Equivocation), Second Generation Theatre (The Wild Party, Nine, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, Irish Classic Theatre, Shakespeare in Delaware Park, Artpark & Company; TV/Film: “Succession”, “Boss”, “Inventing Anna”); Christina DeCicco as MRS. WHITE (Broadway: Evita, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Sister Act; Off-Broadway: Little Fish, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Tartuffe; National Tour: Wicked; Regional: Asolo Rep, Delaware Theatre Company, Gulfshore Playhouse, TUTS, Cleveland Musical Theatre; TV/Film: “FBI”, “The Blacklist”, “The Last OG”, “The Other Two”); Thursday Farrar as MRS. PEACOCK (Broadway: Aida, Parade, Once Upon a Mattress. Off-Broadway: The Bandaged Place, Regrets, Love & Science, Bloodwork; National Tour: Flashdance, Les Miserables, Carousel, Dreamgirls. Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, Weston Playhouse, Cincinnati Shakespeare, Arrowrock Lyceum, Flat Rock, Kennedy Center, Old Globe; TV/Film: “Manifest”, “Blue Bloods”, “Gotham”, “The Blacklist”, “Ugly Betty”, “Only Time Will Tell”, “Lucky Day”, “Last Sunday”); Patrick Harvey as MR. GREEN (National Tour: Ken Ludwig’s ’Twas the Night Before Christmas; Regional: Pearl Theatre Company, Flat Rock Playhouse, Playhouse on Park, Smith Dixon Place, Street Stage; TV/Film: “Workin’ It”, “The Food That Built America”, “The Jumping Beans”, “Mob Times”); Michael Keyloun as WADSWORTH (Off-Broadway: Rocket to the Moon, Drop Dead Perfect; Regional: ART, St. Louis Rep, Syracuse Stage, Arkansas Rep, Triad Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Indiana Rep & Geva; TV/Film: “FBI: Most Wanted”, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “The Blacklist”, “The Thing”); KEN KING as PROFESSOR PLUM (Off-Broadway: Cool Hand Luke, Fahrenheit 451; Regional; American Theater Group, McKitterick Hotel; TV/Film: “The Blacklist”, “FBI: Most Wanted”, “Crashing”, “Before I Go”, “Finding Steve McQueen”); Danny Rothman as COLONEL MUSTARD (Broadway: Sweeney Todd; Off-Broadway: Sweeney Todd, Loophole, Easter Mysteries; Regional: Theatre Under theStars, Geffen Playhouse, Flat Rock Playhouse, Theatre Aspen, North Shore Music Theatre, The Old Globe, Theatre by the Sea; TV/Film: “Kaleidescope”, “Let The Right One In”, “Domestic Bliss”, “Riding with Basquiat”); Lauren Weinberg as MISS SCARLET (Engeman: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; National Tour: Guys & Dolls; Regional Theater: Olney Theatre Center, Colorado Springs FAC, The Wick Theatre, Theatre By The Sea, Bristol Valley Theatre). The ensemble includes Cody Gerszewski, JEREMY MCCLELLAND, and Suzanne Mason. The swings are ASHLEY MARGARET MORTON and Dustin Harris Smith.

