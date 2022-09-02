VIDEO: First Look at the Long Island Premiere of THE CHER SHOW at Patchogue Theater

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. The Gateway's Long Island premiere of THE CHER SHOW will run at Patchogue theater through September 11.

Get a first look at the production below!

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable icon has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy® and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

THE CHER SHOW will be directed by David Ruttura (Broadway's Beautiful, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, The Gateway's Memphis), with Choreography by Jane Lanier (Tony Award Nomination Best Supporting Actress - Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Drama Desk Nomination Best Supporting Actress - Fosse, choreographer of the West Coast premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's Wild Party - LA Weekly Award - Ovation Award and NAACP Award nominations for Best Choreography, Chicago at Drury Lane Oakbrook - Jeff Award Nomination Best Choreography) with Musical Direction by Charlie Reuter (U.S. Tour Cinderella, The Gateway's The Little Mermaid, A Gentleman's Guide...). It features a Book by Rick Elice and songs from the star's unforgettable catalog.

Three actresses will portray the legend: Aléna Watters as STAR (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire, The Cher Show, Sister Act, The Addams Family, West Side Story), Charissa Hogeland as Lady (Broadway's Frozen, Showboat, U.S. Tour Kinky Boots, TV's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Madeline Hudelson as Babe (Regional Legally Blonde, The Cher Show).

The supporting cast will be David Engel as Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank (Broadway's Putting it Together, La Cage aux Folles, The Gateway's The Little Mermaid, Newsies), John Rochette as Gregg Allman/John Southall (Broadway's Jersey Boys, The Gateway's Spamalot, Little Shop of Horrors), Dino Nicandros makes his debut at The Gateway as Sonny Bono (Regional The Secret Garden, Grand Hotel, Young Frankenstein), Angie Schworer as Georgia Holt/Lucille Ball (Broadway's The Prom, Something Rotten, Big Fish, The Producers, The Gateway's Mamma Mia), with an ensemble that includes Kevin Michael Buckley, Les Gibbs, Anna Hiran, Alyssa Ishihara, Jesse Jones, Gabriel Kearns, Ernesto Olivas, Merrill Peiffer, Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Alexander Rios, BB Stone, TJ Tapp, Jordan Taylor, and Mat Webb. Production Stage Manager Brigham Johnson Assistant Stage Managers Cassiel Fawcett and Tiffany Trapnell.

THE CHER SHOW at The Gateway will feature all the original costumes and accessories by the incomparable Bob Mackie. Mr. Mackie won the Tony Award for costume design for THE CHER SHOW and is equally well known for his designs worn by Cher on her television show, as well as her concert tours, winning an Emmy in 1999 for Cher: Live in Concert from Las Vegas and in 2003 for Cher: The Farewell Tour. Bob Mackie's career is nothing short of legendary with a career spanning five decades, nine Emmy Award wins, three Academy Award nominations, and an induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

The Gateway's year-round season continues with dazzling Broadway hits including A Christmas Carol the Musical, The Wedding Singer, and Clue, as well as, a Concert Series, a Children's Theater Series, and other Special Events.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased as a curated or flexible subscription - giving you the best value on ticket prices along with many other great benefits - or as single tickets (starting at $59). The Gateway also offers Youth and Teen pricing on some performances and Student Rush tickets which can only be purchased one hour before show-time, at the door, and with a valid Student ID. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194750®id=181&articlelink=Https%3A%2F%2FTheGateway.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.