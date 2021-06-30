Tickets On Sale For CAMELOT An Outdoor Staged Concert Production

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced tickets are currently on sale for the outdoor staged concert production of Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, which opens Thursday, August 5, at a location in Bridgehampton to be announced soon.

This new envisioning, directed by Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz, brings forth the story of King Arthur, Guinevere, and Lancelot with intimacy, immediacy, and incandescent passion. This production will be presented outdoors, in a field in Bridgehampton, for a limited audience of 200 attendees. Seating is social-distanced and arranged according to all necessary health and safety guidelines.

Tickets start at $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at www.baystreet.org. In case of inclement weather, ticket buyers will be notified and given first opportunity to rebook a future date or offered a refund.