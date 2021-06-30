Tickets On Sale For CAMELOT An Outdoor Staged Concert Production
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced tickets are currently on sale for the outdoor staged concert production of Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, which opens Thursday, August 5, at a location in Bridgehampton to be announced soon.
This new envisioning, directed by Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz, brings forth the story of King Arthur, Guinevere, and Lancelot with intimacy, immediacy, and incandescent passion. This production will be presented outdoors, in a field in Bridgehampton, for a limited audience of 200 attendees. Seating is social-distanced and arranged according to all necessary health and safety guidelines.
Tickets start at $45 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at www.baystreet.org. In case of inclement weather, ticket buyers will be notified and given first opportunity to rebook a future date or offered a refund.The beloved musical Camelot, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, explores one of the greatest romances of all time and paints a luminous picture of a fleeting moment when justice, peace, and righteousness reigned supreme. While that moment must come to an end, we are asked to believe it could come again. Love, loss, humor, and regret pour forth from the acclaimed score, which includes classic songs such as I Loved You Once in Silence, I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight, If Ever I Would Leave You, and of course the title song, Camelot. The creative team for Camelot at Bay Street Theater includes Scott Schwartz, Director; Marcos Santana, Choreographer; Matt Hinkley, Music Director; Andrew Diaz, Scenic & Props Designer; Meghan O'Beirne, Costume Designer; Mike Billings, Lighting Designer; Shaughn Bryant, Sound Designer; Christine Catti, Production Stage Manager; and Kelsy Durkin, Stage Manager.