Theatre Three To Present RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY

Theatre Three, located at 412 Main Street in Port Jefferson, will present, RAGGEDY ANN & ANDY, running July 5th – July 27th, 2024. There will be a Sensory Friendly Performance on July 7th, 11am.

“Be a buddy, be a pal, be a friend …” The world's favorite and most famous rag dolls come to life in a heart-warming adventure about friendship and loyalty as the toys save the Tiwilliger Toy Workshop for Extra-Special Friends. A captivating tale of the power of love and cooperation."



For additional information, please visit http://www.theatrethree.com or call the Box Office at 631-928-9100.

