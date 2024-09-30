The Patchogue Theatre Collaborates with the Long Island Brewers Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced a collaboration with the Long Island Brewers Guild, aiming to enhance the cultural experience of theatergoers by featuring local craft beers during performances.

This year-round partnership will spotlight the vibrant brewing community of Long Island, showcasing exceptional beers from local breweries.

The inaugural featured breweries in this venture will be Spider Bite Brewery from Holbrook and Lithology Brewing Company from Farmingdale. Guests attending shows at the Patchogue Theatre will have the opportunity to enjoy hand-crafted selections from these esteemed breweries.

Featured Brews:

- Spider Bite Brewery: Known for their innovative and unique flavors, Spider Bite will offer a seasonal favorite, All Hallows Eve on tap, which promises to delight with its rich and inviting profile. Additionally, concert-goers can enjoy a refreshing Swell in cans, perfect for sipping while enjoying an evening of entertainment.

- Lithology Brewing Company: Hailing from Farmingdale, Lithology will showcase their celebrated A-Frame Pilsner, renowned for its crisp, clean taste and balanced character, offering a delightful complement to the theatrical experience.

This collaboration not only promotes the appreciation of local craft beers but also fosters a sense of community between the Patchogue Theatre and the breweries. As part of this initiative, guests who visit Spider Bite Brewery and Lithology Brewing Company, will also be able to learn more about the Patchogue Theatre’s upcoming schedule of events, with flyers available at both locations, ensuring that beer lovers and theatre enthusiasts can stay connected with local cultural offerings.

Executive Director Michele Rizzo-Berg expresses her excitement, stating, "I’m thrilled to collaborate with the brewers and members of the Long Island Brewers Guild. My aim is to strengthen the connection between the Patchogue Theatre and local businesses, not only by providing the finest beers the island has to offer, but also by creating opportunities for the breweries to present their products in new and unique settings."

Larry Goldstein, Treasurer of the Long Island Brewers Guild and owner/Brewmaster at Spider Bite Brewery adds, "This is an incredible opportunity to highlight Long Island's breweries alongside a fantastic performance venue."

This partnership seeks to create a lively and engaging atmosphere by encouraging guests to explore new flavors while enjoying world-class performances. Whether visitors are seasoned craft beer aficionados or simply looking for a new experience, this collaboration promises to elevate their evenings at the theatre.

Comments