The John W. Engeman Theater Presents ROCK OF AGES

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for ROCK OF AGES. Performances begin on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and run through Sunday, March 13, 2022. Please note this is a change from the originally scheduled opening date of January 13, 2022.

The five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical smash ROCK OF AGES tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music. ROCK OF AGES' electric score features all your favorite '80s rock anthems and power ballads, including "Every Rose has its Thorn," "I Wanna Know What Love is," "Here I Go Again," "Don't Stop Believin'," and more! So, get ready to rock and roll all night....or at least until the curtain goes down!

ROCK OF AGES is Directed by Igor Goldin (Engeman Theater: Matilda, Newsies, Gypsy, Oklahoma, 1776; Off-Broadway: YANK!, With Glee, A Ritual of Faith; Regional: Seattle 5th Ave., Goodspeed Musicals, Cape Playhouse, Tuacahn Center for the Arts), and Choreographed by Natalie Malotke (Engeman Theater: Once; Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Off Broadway: Carnegie Hall, City Center, Lincoln Center; National Tour: Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!; Regional: Pittsburgh Music Theatre, Northern Stage, TexArts and Wagon Wheel; Film: "SNL Season 47", "PBS - A Capitol Fourth").

The Creative Team includes JEFF COX (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume and Wig Design), JOSE SANTIAGO (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), SCOTT WOJCIK, Courtney Hammond, and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), LISA STAFFORD (Production Stage Manager).

ROCK OF AGES is being produced for the John W. Engeman Theater by RICHARD DOLCE.

The cast of ROCK OF AGES features Nick Bernardi as Staccee Jaxx (National Tours: Barbie Live; Regional: RoA Hollywood, Royal Caribbean, Broadway by the Bay, Playhouse on Park), Matt DaSilva as Lonny (National Tours: Beauty and the Beast; Off-Broadway: Endlings, The Melting Pot, and New Dawn; Regional: A.R.T., Flat Rock Playhouse, Ocean State Theater Company; TV/Film: "FBI"), Bailee Endebrock as Sherrie (Regional: Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, The Lexington Theatre Company, McLeod Summer Playhouse), DAN HOY as Drew (National Tours: Cats; Regional: Theater on the Square, Thin Air Theater Company, Revolution Theatrics, and Actors Summit), RYAN M. HUNT as Hertz (National Tours: Rock of Ages, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, R+H's Cinderella, Mamma Mia!; Off-Broadway: Sondheim on Sondheim, Broadway Backwards, 25th Annual...Spelling Bee, Closer Than Ever; Regional: Fulton Theatre, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Greenbriar Valley Theatre), and ERIK SCHARK as Dennis (National Tours: Jekyll & Hyde and Grease; Regional: Arc Stages, Oklahoma City Rep, Trump Plaza Atlantic City; TV/Film: "The Sopranos", "Something to Be Desired", "The Baristas").

Also featured are RENEE TITUS as Justice, Sean Widener as Franz, and DARIA PILAR REDUS as Regina.

The ensemble includes NATALIE NICOLE BELLAMY, TIGER BROWN, GARY BOWMAN, SEAN FLEMING, Laura Guley, CHRISTIAN MAXWELL HENRY, James Garrett HILL, JAELLE LAGUERRE, KENNETH D. WASHINGTON, and Jessica White.

ROCK OF AGES will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $80 for matinees and Saturday evenings and $75 for all other performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated Theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com.