The Floyd Concept Brings The Music Of Pink Floyd To Bay Street in February

The acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute band, The Floyd Concept, will perform perform live and in-person on Saturday, February 26, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entry. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500 Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

The Floyd Concept pays tribute to one of the most iconic progressive rock bands of all time-Pink Floyd. During their two hour show, fans will hear plenty of hits including Money, Wish You Were Here, and Another Brick in the Wall, plus selected album cuts such as Shine On You Crazy Diamond, and On The Turning Away. The show consists of a spectacular stage production that duplicates the sight and sound of a "live" Pink Floyd performance. Making up the band is lead vocalist and guitarist, Tom Bender; percussionist Dan Bird; keyboardist Michael DiGaetano ; guitarists and vocalists Ron LoCurto and Geno McManus; multi-instrumentalist Jack Prybylski; and bassist Paul Yates.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.