TUSK: THE CLASSIC TRIBUTE TO FLEETWOOD MAC is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

TUSK is performing at Patchogue Theatre on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8PM. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 10AM.

Playing the hits and deep cuts from the career of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Fleetwood Mac, TUSK has been touring the country since 2008 as The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute.

Five seasoned musicians, each honed through decades of study, live performance, and creative devotion, bring note-perfect renditions of both solo and full-band songs. Each member channels one of Fleetwood Mac's iconic lineup — Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood — delivering an electric stage presence built from over a decade on the road.

Truly the best at what they do, TUSK is unmatched in honoring one of the greatest bands of all time.