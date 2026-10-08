TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to Open at Bay Street Theater in November
Performances will run November 9 through November 29.
Bay Street Theater will present Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted for the stage by Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Aaron Sorkin and directed by Stephen Hamilton, November 9 through November 29.
Set in 1930s Alabama, To Kill a Mockingbird centers on attorney Atticus Finch and the closely watched trial of Tom Robinson. Looking back on the events of their childhood, Scout, Jem, and Dill revisit a story that forces a family and a community to confront prejudice, injustice, courage, compassion, and the difficult question of what it truly means to do the right thing.
Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation brings Lee's novel to the theater with immediacy, humor, and humanity, placing the courtroom drama at the center of a story that continues to resonate with readers and audiences generations after the novel was first published.
The production is directed by Stephen Hamilton, Bay Street Theater co-founder and its first Executive Director, bringing him back to direct at the theater he helped establish more than three decades ago. Hamilton most recently directed Bay Street's productions of Fahrenheit 451 and A Streetcar Named Desire.
The production is presented as part of Bay Street Theater's Literature Live! series, its signature educational theater program bringing professionally produced works of classic literature to middle and high school students at no charge. This fall, more than 3,000 students are expected to experience To Kill a Mockingbird through Literature Live!, connecting the work they study in the classroom with the immediacy of live performance.
For public audiences, To Kill a Mockingbird offers families an opportunity to experience this classic American story together through live theater. Harper Lee's enduring characters and themes come to life on stage in a production that can be shared across generations. Audiences are invited to arrive early, enjoy a drink at the Bay Street bar, which opens one hour before each performance, and spend an evening at the theater in the heart of Sag Harbor.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Dear Evan Hansen
John W. Engeman Theater at Northport (9/12-10/25)
|
Sesame Street Live: Elmo’s Got the Moves
Patchogue Theatre (10/14-10/14)
|
The Dinner Detective Long Island True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Long Island (11/21-11/21)
|
A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams
South Shore Theatre (10/17-10/17)
|
Leopoldstadt
BACCA Arts Center (12/05-1/03)
|
Disney Pixar’s Coco in Concert – Live to Film
Staller Center for the Arts (10/30-10/30)
|
42nd Street
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (5/08-5/23)
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Long Island (10/24-10/24)
|
Pinkalicious - The Musical
Patchogue Theatre (10/25-10/25)
|
Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays Co-presented with Live Nation
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Long Island University (12/13-12/13)