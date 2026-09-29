Photos: First Look at ON YOUR FEET! at the Argyle Theatre

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The Argyle Theatre is presenting ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, written by Alexander Dinelaris (Book) and Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan (Music & Lyrics), is the the true story of two artists who believed in their talent, their music and-above all-each other. See photos!

The Argyle production will be directed and choreographed by Vincent Ortega, with Emily Esposito serving as Assistant Director and Bryan Menjivar as Assistant Choreographer. Featuring some of the biggest hits of the past four decades, ON YOUR FEET! continues through October 25, 2026.

ON YOUR FEET! tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two artists who defied the odds to become international sensations and helped bring a groundbreaking new sound from the streets of Miami to audiences around the world.

A celebration of love, perseverance, family and the infectious power of music, the musical traces the Estefans' extraordinary journey-from their early days and the rise of the Miami Sound Machine to international superstardom, unexpected challenges and a determination that refused to quit.

Packed with iconic hits including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live for Loving You," "Conga" and more, ON YOUR FEET! is a joyous theatrical celebration guaranteed to have audiences doing exactly what the title promises.

Leading the company are Kristen Tarragó as Gloria Estefan and Max Cervantes as Emilio Estefan. They are joined by Megan Elyse Fulmer as Gloria Fajardo, Diana Yanez, Rudy Martinez as Jose Fajardo, Isa Peña as Rebecca, Noah Marcus as Phil, Jackie Andrea as Little Gloria, with Kawan Llanes and Luciano Miguel Guerrero sharing the roles of Nayib/Young Emilio, with Manuela "Mango" Agudelo, Juliana Andrea Betancur, Rodrigo Calderon, Felipe Cristancho-Rodriguez, Angelina DiDea, Jorge Echeverria, Corinne Ferrer, Mallorie Mendoza, Bryan Ernesto Menjivar, Jon Rodéz, Lena Rodriguez, and Oscar Antonio Rodriguez.

Photo credit: Richard Termine



Photo Credit: Russ Rowland)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 10 Hrs 17 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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