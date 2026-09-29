Photos: First Look at ON YOUR FEET! at the Argyle Theatre
Kristen Tarragó and Max Cervantes star in Vincent Ortega's direction of the Estefan story.
The Argyle Theatre is presenting ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, written by Alexander Dinelaris (Book) and Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan (Music & Lyrics), is the the true story of two artists who believed in their talent, their music and-above all-each other. See photos!
The Argyle production will be directed and choreographed by Vincent Ortega, with Emily Esposito serving as Assistant Director and Bryan Menjivar as Assistant Choreographer. Featuring some of the biggest hits of the past four decades, ON YOUR FEET! continues through October 25, 2026.
ON YOUR FEET! tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, two artists who defied the odds to become international sensations and helped bring a groundbreaking new sound from the streets of Miami to audiences around the world.
A celebration of love, perseverance, family and the infectious power of music, the musical traces the Estefans' extraordinary journey-from their early days and the rise of the Miami Sound Machine to international superstardom, unexpected challenges and a determination that refused to quit.
Packed with iconic hits including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live for Loving You," "Conga" and more, ON YOUR FEET! is a joyous theatrical celebration guaranteed to have audiences doing exactly what the title promises.
Leading the company are Kristen Tarragó as Gloria Estefan and Max Cervantes as Emilio Estefan. They are joined by Megan Elyse Fulmer as Gloria Fajardo, Diana Yanez, Rudy Martinez as Jose Fajardo, Isa Peña as Rebecca, Noah Marcus as Phil, Jackie Andrea as Little Gloria, with Kawan Llanes and Luciano Miguel Guerrero sharing the roles of Nayib/Young Emilio, with Manuela "Mango" Agudelo, Juliana Andrea Betancur, Rodrigo Calderon, Felipe Cristancho-Rodriguez, Angelina DiDea, Jorge Echeverria, Corinne Ferrer, Mallorie Mendoza, Bryan Ernesto Menjivar, Jon Rodéz, Lena Rodriguez, and Oscar Antonio Rodriguez.
Photo credit: Richard Termine
Kristen Tarragó and Company
Kristen Tarragó, Jon Rodéz and Company
Kristen Tarragó and Company
Kristen Tarragó, Max Cervantes and Company
Luciano Miguel Guerrero, Lena Rodriguez, Max Cervantes, Noah Marcus, Kristen Tarragó, Jon Rodéz and Corinne Ferrer
Diana Yanez Kristen, Tarragó and Company
Max Cervantes, Kristen Tarragó and Company
Kristen Tarragó with Lena Rodriguez and Isa Pena
Corinne Ferrer, Juliana Andrea Betancur, Manuela Mango Agudelo, Mallorie Mendoza, Angelina DiDea and Kristen Tarragó
Kristen Tarragó, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Max Cervantes and Company
Megan Elyse Fulmer and company
Kristen Tarragó with Max Cervantes, Kawan Ilanes, Corrine Ferrer, Oscar Antonio
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland)
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