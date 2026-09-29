HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS: THE BOB SEGER EXPERIENCE to Perform at Patchogue Theatre

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience appearing on Friday January 29th 2027 at 8:00pm.

Hollywood Nights - America's Bob Seger Experience is the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. They are a 9-piece band based in New Jersey who continues to strive to recreate everything about Bob Seger and his music down to the core. They pride themselves on carrying on the legacy of Bob Seger's high-energy shows, roaring raspy vocals, and the groundwork Bob has laid over the past 30 years.

Hollywood Nights shares the belief that only Bob and his fans have come to know, learn, and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock 'n' roll. If you are a true fan of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, you won't want to miss Hollywood Nights!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 07 Hrs 10 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming