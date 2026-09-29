HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS: THE BOB SEGER EXPERIENCE to Perform at Patchogue Theatre
The performance will take place on January 29.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience appearing on Friday January 29th 2027 at 8:00pm.
Hollywood Nights - America's Bob Seger Experience is the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. They are a 9-piece band based in New Jersey who continues to strive to recreate everything about Bob Seger and his music down to the core. They pride themselves on carrying on the legacy of Bob Seger's high-energy shows, roaring raspy vocals, and the groundwork Bob has laid over the past 30 years.
Hollywood Nights shares the belief that only Bob and his fans have come to know, learn, and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock 'n' roll. If you are a true fan of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, you won't want to miss Hollywood Nights!
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