WINSLOW: AN EVENING OF EAGLES to Play Bay Street Theater

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Bay Street Theater will welcome Winslow: An Evening of Eagles on Saturday, October 17 at 8 p.m., bringing the music of The Eagles to Sag Harbor for a night filled with some of the most recognizable songs in American rock.

Based in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, Winslow recreates the sound and live performance style that helped make The Eagles one of the defining bands of the 1970s and one of the most enduring acts in popular music.

Featuring multiple lead vocalists, Winslow captures the soaring five-part harmonies, precise instrumentation, and musicianship at the heart of The Eagles' distinctive sound. The evening draws from the band's extensive catalog of greatest hits and deeper cuts, along with selections from the solo careers of Don Henley and Joe Walsh.

From the intricate a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road” to the unmistakable guitar work of “Hotel California,” Winslow brings audiences a concert experience built around the songs, arrangements, and performances that have made The Eagles' music resonate across generations.

“There are certain songs that only need a few notes before you know exactly where they're taking you, and The Eagles have an extraordinary number of them,” said Bay Street Theater Executive Director Tracy Mitchell. “Winslow captures those harmonies and that unmistakable sound beautifully. It should be a wonderful night to come together, hear this incredible music live, and maybe even spend a little time at the 'Hotel California' right here in Sag Harbor.”

Winslow: An Evening of Eagles performs Saturday, October 17 at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street in Sag Harbor. Audiences are invited to arrive early and make an evening of it, with the Bay Street bar opening at 7 p.m., one hour before the performance. Tickets and additional information are available at baystreet.org, by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, or in person at the theater. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before performances.