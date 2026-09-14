Judy Carmichael to Perform Swing Classics at Bay Street Theater

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Grammy-nominated pianist and vocalist Judy Carmichael will return to Bay Street Theater on Saturday, October 10 at 8 p.m., following a series of European performances in Ireland and England.

Carmichael has a long history with the Sag Harbor venue. A longtime local resident, she was the first musician to perform at Bay Street, helping expand the theater's programming beyond theatrical productions to include music and other live events.

For her upcoming concert, Carmichael will be joined by guitarist John Merrill and Dan Block on saxophone and clarinet. The program will celebrate music from Hollywood and Broadway musicals of the 1930s and '40s, featuring songs associated with Fred Astaire, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and the golden age of American popular music. Carmichael will also perform some of her original music.

Known for her interpretations of stride and swing piano, Carmichael has performed at Carnegie Hall and at concert halls and jazz clubs throughout the United States and internationally. Count Basie gave her the nickname "Stride" in recognition of her work in the early jazz piano style.

In addition to her work at the piano, Carmichael incorporates vocals, storytelling and humor into her live performances.

The concert comes during Bay Street Theater's 35th anniversary season. The Sag Harbor nonprofit presents theater, musicals, comedy, concerts, new works and educational programming throughout the year.

The theater's full bar will open one hour before the October 10 performance.