THE SUNSHINE BOYS to Play Studio Theatre of Long Island Beginning This Month

Studio Theatre of Long Island will present Neil Simon's warm and hilarious play, THE SUNSHINE BOYS from Friday, September 20, 2024 through Sunday, Oct 6, 2024.

This classic piece, originally starring Jack Albertson as Willie Clark and Sam Levene as Al Lewis, was transferred to the screen starring Walter Matthau and George Burns in his Oscar winning performance. Studio's production, under the direction of Artistic Director David Dubin, is a "Studio Family" production with a cast comprised of Studio's management and staff.

The cast features Rick Grossman (Executive Director) as Willie Clark, Michael Blangiforti (YTP Executive Director) as Al Lewis, and staff members Evan Donnellan as Ben Silverman, Morgan Faye Neuhedel as TV Nurse, Sandra A. Vigliotti as R.N. and Scott Earle as Eddie.

Tickets available through www.studiotheatrelongisland.com or 631 226-8400

