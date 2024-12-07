THE KYLE PETTY SHOW LIVE to Play The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre At CM Performing Arts Center in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kyle Petty Show Live at The CM Performing Arts Center - A Celebration of Talent, Laughter, and Milestones will play the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre, CM Performing Arts Center, on January 4th, 2024 at 8:00 PM.

Kyle Petty will take the stage for a night of music, comedy, and celebration in The Kyle Petty Show Live on January 4th at 8:00 PM at the CM Performing Arts Center's Noel S. Ruiz Theatre. Known for his larger-than-life personality, Petty is set to showcase a high-energy, one-of-a-kind performance that promises to entertain and delight audiences.

Fans of Petty will certainly recognize him from roles in The Little Mermaid (Chef Louis) and In The Heights (Piragua Guy), but those who have followed his career closely may also recall his one-man shows, including A Very Petty Christmas and Unbreakable. Now, moving his act up to the Main Stage, Kyle is thrilled to bring his unique brand of humor, storytelling, and musical flair to a whole new level.

This performance is even more special as it marks both a career milestone and a personal one - celebrating Kyle's 40th birthday in style. To commemorate this occasion, Petty will be joined by a roster of friends and performers, including John Dunphy, Veronica Fox, Erica Giglio-Pac, Laura Laureano, Sadie Mathers, Gina Morgigno, Ryan Nolin, and Bobby Peterson, just to name a few.

And of course, as per tradition, the evening wouldn't be complete without Matthew W. Surico returning as the Music Director for the event.

Tickets are now available and patrons are encouraged to reserve their spots early.

