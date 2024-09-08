Sunrise Theatre Company to Present 1776 This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sunrise Theatre Company will present 1776 at Lynbrook High School on September 28th and 29th.

$25 advance sale tickets may be purchased online at https://our.show/stc2024/1776 or by calling the box office at (516) 218-2782. Alternatively, tickets may be purchased at the door for $30. The performance runs about 2.5 hours.

Written by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone, 1776 follows John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia as they attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the shackles of the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence.

The production is directed by Giovanni Marine, and features creative team members Brian Sweeney (musical director), AJ Martinez (assistant director), Elle Zappa (stage manager), and Cici Chichester (scenic designer). Costumes are provided by The Costume Shed.

Cast includes: Megan Monaghan (John Adams), Calvin Zanetti (Thomas Jefferson), Gary Tifeld (Franklin), Mahi Singh (Dickinson), Michael Janover (Rutledge), Daniel Halbstein (Lee), Alexandra Thomas (Abigail Adams), Cassidy Torns (Martha Jefferson), John Meyers, (Hopkins) Samantha Janover (Sherman), Geri Scenga (Livingston/Morris), Rachel Ianuzzi (Hancock), Bailey C. Lewis (Thomson), Katie D'Alto (McKean), Sandro Scenga (Rodney), Leanne Haddock (Bartlett), Michael Sherwood (Witherspoon), James Brautigam (Wilson), Mike D'Alto (Read), Chris Williamson (Chase), Maura Grace McGovern (Hewes), Jordan Alexander (Hall), Adam Espinal (McNair), Chrissy Castronuova (Courier), and Chris Ospina (Leather Apron/Painter).

Performances will take place Saturday September 28th at 2 PM and 7 PM, and Sunday September 29th at 2 PM.

