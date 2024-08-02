Students For Climate Action To Screen RISING TIDES, RISING VOICES Documentary at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Students for Climate Action (S4CA) to host a screening of their “Rising Tides, Rising Voices” Documentary at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM.

On August 15, Long Island-based non-profit Students for Climate Action (S4CA) will be hosting a screening of its new documentary, “Rising Tides, Rising Voices.” This 30-minute short film, produced and edited by Peter Judge of Stray Hare Media, follows the journey of S4CA’s empowered students as they combat climate change and grow into powerful environmental advocates. The documentary was recently awarded Best Environmental Short Film at the Seattle Film Festival and has been nominated at the London Global Film Festival and more.

Food, drink, and mingling to follow documentary screening and Q&A

Students for Climate Action (S4CA) is a non-partisan environmental organization that connects high school students with their elected officials to promote climate policies and 100% renewable energy initiatives. There are chapters at high schools across Long Island, from Oceanside to East Hampton, and in New York City.

S4CA is excited to invite members of the community and local press to the documentary screening, which will be followed by a brief Q&A, as well as a catered reception. This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight a grassroots, youth-led organization making a difference and fighting for a greener future.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting: www.s4ca.org

Comments