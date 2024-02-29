Spotlight: LESLIE ODOM, JR. at Staller Center for the Arts

An Evening With LESLIE ODOM, JR. arrivesSaturday, March 9th at 8:00 pm at Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University.

Odom Jr. made his Broadway debut in RENT at age 17. He starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase’s Award-winning HBO series The Sopranos that was released in theaters and on HBO Max in October 2021, and also hosted CBS’s “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” special live concert event. Odom Jr. starred in Johnson’s highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion. Additional film and television credits include the Disney+ filmed musical performance of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, the limited series Love in the Time of Corona, which he executive produced and co-starred opposite Nicolette Robinson, Harriet, Murder on the Orient Express, Only, Red Tails, and Smash, as well as the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami in which he performed the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke. His portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of the original song “Speak Now” was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, including an Oscar nomination.

See the Grammy and Tony-award winning superstar in a rare, one-night-only solo concert.

Tickets are moving fast. Visit stallercenter.com for tickets and more information or contact us at 631-632-2787 or email us at boxoffice@stallercenter.com