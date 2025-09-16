See Sharna Burgess and More in DANCE TO THE HOLIDAYS at Patchogue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance will be coming to the Patchogue Theatre on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 8PM. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 10AM.

A Holiday spectacular for the whole family! Dance to the Holidays! – the Holiday dance sensation that has swept the country and now Dance to the Holidays! has a special gift for its many fans.

It features Celebrity Pros from Dancing with the Stars performing with finalists from So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol, The Voice, and America's Got Talent. Here are all the live talent-based reality TV shows up close and personal in an unforgettable Spectacular for all Seasons! Directed and choreographed by Jaymz Tuaileva from Dancing with the Stars, Donny and Marie's Las Vegas Christmas Show and So You Think You Can Dance, Dance to the Holidays! will be a new tradition for your family – Raise your glass to a star-studded evening you won't ever forget!

* Dance to the Holidays is not sponsored by or affiliated with Dancing with the Stars in any capacity.e historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.