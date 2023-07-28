Robert Wilson Directs 'Ubu' at The Watermill Center

Here's your chance to see legendary avant-guarde theater director Robert Wilson!

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Here's your chance to see legendary avant-guarde theater director Robert Wilson’s work at his performance laboratory in the Hamptons known as The Watermill Center. Wilson’s "Ubu" will be performed at The Watermill Center on July 29th. Wilson will also host a VIP dinner for The Watermill Center patrons for a premiere performance on Friday, July 28th. "Ubu" is a special workshop restaging, pared down to a one-hour presentation for The Watermill Center’s summer benefit. 

Robert Wilson is known as much for his attention to detail and his artistry as to the marathon length of his shows. His Einstein on the Beach opera with Philip Glass was four hours at BAM, but that was a blink in time compared to the Civil Wars which runs twelve hours. He has been celebrated, memed, and mocked in pop culture; he is the inspiration for The Counting Crows songs, “Einstein on the Beach,” and referenced in tv shows from Fraser to Mr. Robot. But his list of honors and awards for excellence includes a Pulitzer Prize nomination, two Premio Ubu awards, the Golden Lion of the Venice Biennale, and an Olivier Award. He was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the German Academy of the Arts and holds 8 Honorary Doctorate degrees. France pronounced him Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters and Officer of the Legion of Honor,  and Germany awarded him the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit, to name a few.  

Wilson's video portraits, furniture, and sketches were exhibited in the Louvre Museum while he was starring in a show and directing another in his 2013 takeover of the Paris art scene.  Hollywood has lined up to work with Robert Wilson; his collaborators include Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, Willem Dafoe, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Johnny Depp, Isabelle Rossellini, Rene Flemming, and Winona Ryder. Tom Waits, Lou Reed, Yoko Ona, and other musicians and composers have worked with Wilson, and he is the inspiration behind David Byrne's American Utopia. 

The Watermill Center’s workshop restaging of Robert Wilson’s “Ubu,” inspired by Alfred Jarry’s 1896 classic, “Ubu Roi,” a critique of war and totalitarianism. Originally presented at the Es Baluard Museum in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, “Ubu” is a surreal reflection of paradoxical inequalities throughout history and the modern day. The production will be presented outdoors and features the ensemble cast: Yunseo Choi (Republic of Korea, Germany), Bonnie Comley (United States), Evelyn Dugan (United States), Cecilia Xuetong Feng (China, Germany), Marianna Kavallieratos (Greece), Casilda Madrazo (Mexico), Katimari Niskala (Finland), Sorin Prodea (Romania, Germany), Anthony Roques (France), Agathe Vidal (France), Sienna Vila Holloway (Spain).

Since 1993, The Watermill Center Annual Summer Benefit has celebrated the work of international artists through an engaging and dynamic evening. Described as “an enchanted forest” and ”performance art extravaganza,” the Annual Summer Benefit unites the worlds of art, theater, design, and fashion to raise funds to support The Watermill Center’s year-round programming. 

For tickets and more information, see: Click Here


 




