Robert Wilson Directs 'Ubu' at The Watermill Center

Here's your chance to see legendary avant-guarde theater director Robert Wilson’s work at his performance laboratory in the Hamptons known as The Watermill Center. Wilson’s "Ubu" will be performed at The Watermill Center on July 29th. Wilson will also host a VIP dinner for The Watermill Center patrons for a premiere performance on Friday, July 28th. "Ubu" is a special workshop restaging, pared down to a one-hour presentation for The Watermill Center’s summer benefit.

Robert Wilson is known as much for his attention to detail and his artistry as to the marathon length of his shows. His Einstein on the Beach opera with Philip Glass was four hours at BAM, but that was a blink in time compared to the Civil Wars which runs twelve hours. He has been celebrated, memed, and mocked in pop culture; he is the inspiration for The Counting Crows songs, “Einstein on the Beach,” and referenced in tv shows from Fraser to Mr. Robot. But his list of honors and awards for excellence includes a Pulitzer Prize nomination, two Premio Ubu awards, the Golden Lion of the Venice Biennale, and an Olivier Award. He was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the German Academy of the Arts and holds 8 Honorary Doctorate degrees. France pronounced him Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters and Officer of the Legion of Honor, and Germany awarded him the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit, to name a few.

Wilson's video portraits, furniture, and sketches were exhibited in the Louvre Museum while he was starring in a show and directing another in his 2013 takeover of the Paris art scene. Hollywood has lined up to work with Robert Wilson; his collaborators include Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, Willem Dafoe, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Johnny Depp, Isabelle Rossellini, Rene Flemming, and Winona Ryder. Tom Waits, Lou Reed, Yoko Ona, and other musicians and composers have worked with Wilson, and he is the inspiration behind David Byrne's American Utopia.