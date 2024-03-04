Closure of The Theatre Museum Marks the End of an Era

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After almost 30 years of preserving, celebrating, and championing the rich history of theater, The Theatre Museum, originally established as The Broadway Theatre Institute in 1995, has announced the difficult decision to cease operations in 2024.

Founded by the late Helen Marie Guditis, an esteemed Arts Advocate and Broadway enthusiast, The Broadway Theatre Institute embarked on a journey in 1995 to safeguard theater's legacy. In 2005, the organization changed its name to The Theatre Museum to reflect its broader mission and national reach.

Over the years, The Theatre Museum became New York State's first and only chartered, non-profit museum dedicated to the history of theater. Under the leadership of Helen Guditis, the institution played a vital role in collaborating with cultural organizations, presenting exhibitions, and recognizing outstanding achievements in the theater industry through its prestigious Theatre Museum Awards.

Helen Guditis, Theatre Museum Founder

Despite its notable contributions, The Theatre Museum has faced challenges, leading to the difficult decision to cease operations. The Board of Trustees and the remaining team express deep gratitude to all supporters, partners, and contributors who have been part of this remarkable journey.

The closure will not diminish the legacy and memories created by The Theatre Museum. Its impact on the theater community, educational programs, and the recognition of outstanding contributions through the Theatre Museum Awards will be remembered for years to come.

“Broadway is a uniquely American art form that deserves having a permanent world-class museum. Broadway as a physical destination for theater began in 1735 in Manhattan, and it has given the world the great American songbook and much more. Broadway is an art form that deserves to be celebrated, preserved, and promoted,” said Basil Hero, a former Theatre Museum Board Member, “Hopefully, the next iteration of a theatre museum will provide a permanent New York institution.“ (The non-profit Theatre Museum is not to be confused with the more recent, for-profit Museum of Broadway. )

The Theatre Museum's legacy is measured in years and in the countless individuals and organizations it recognized for their outstanding contributions to the theater community. Among the esteemed recipients of the Theatre Museum Awards are luminaries such as Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Gwen Verdon (1997), Celeste Holm (1999), Tharon Musser (2000), Tony Walton (2002), Betty Comden (2004), Ellen Burstyn (2007), Carmen de Lavellade (2008), Sheldon Harnick (2011). Theatre Arts Education Awards were presented to The Theatre Development Fund (1997), The American Theatre Wing (1999), New York University (2002), Manhattan Theatre Club (2006), and BroadwayWorld (2014). Theatre History Preservation Awards were bestowed on Jujamcyn Theatres (1995), Harvard Theatre Collection (2000), The Players (2003), Dodger Costumes (2004), PBS Great Performances (2005), Five Towns College (2008), and Theatre Communications Group (2012).

For additional awards, see The Theatre Museum Awards.