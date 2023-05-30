Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music is a must-see this Spring season.

Seeing a show like Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound Of Music is nothing short of fulfilling. And, true to form, the exquisite John W. Engeman Theater brilliantly delivers this iconic musical. Director Drew Humphreys has splendidly put together an amazing cast to present this enchanting production running through July 2nd at the gorgeous Northport, Long Island, venue. Indeed, this production is a must-see this Spring season.

The tale by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse is based on the memoirs of Baroness Maria Augusta Von Trapp, the matriarch of the Von Trapp Family Singers. It is the year 1937 and we follow Maria, a training postulant, as she grapples with the confines of an Austrian convent. Maria believes she can live as a nun, but she's conflicted. After leaving the convent and becoming a governess to a large family, she then realizes the life she is meant to live. 

Kayleen Seidl is absolutely superb as Maria. Ms. Seidl's exceptional performance of the title song and "My Favorite Things" with Caitlin Burke, who portrays Mother Abbess, will leave you smiling from ear to ear. Speaking of Ms. Burke, you will love her thrilling rendition of "Climb Ev'ry Mountain". What an incredible way to end act one. Tim Rogan is also brilliant as Captain Georg Von Trapp, a widower and father of seven children. Indeed, the children of the cast are also phenomenal. There are two casts of the Von Trapp children with the exception of Laura Park who excellently portrays the eldest daughter, Liesl, at all performances.

The clever creative team is also sensational. Kyle Dixon's set is smart and very effective. Many rolling pieces were used making for smooth scene changes. This is elevated by Dustin Cross' beautiful costumes many resembling thoes of Julie Andrews' 1965 movie incarnation. Top this off with John Burkland's atmospheric lighting and Laura Shubert's wonderful sound design, and you have a visually stunning production.

Throughout the production, the strength and determination of the Von Trapp family shines through even in the most difficult moments. This cast at the Engeman is a great cast to see as they seem like a real family. They all sound fantastic not only individually, but together as well. Most importantly they accomplish telling a story that is generations old very well.




From This Author - Melissa Giordano

Melissa has been covering theatre for BroadwayWorld for the past eight years and has loved every second of it. She is consistently inspired by the talent of the artists of her beloved Long Island and ... (read more about this author)

