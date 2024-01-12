Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Cultural Arts Playhouse

Let's kick off the 2024 season with a review of the final show I attended in 2023! I had the pleasure of attending closing weekend of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, presented by Cultural Arts Playhouse this past November. Directed by Tony Frangipane, the production was bursting at the seams with vibrancy and new life breathed into classic characters that everyone knows and loves.

The cast of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Leading the company in the roles of “Gomez” and “Morticia” were Bernard Macias and Denise Antonelle. In the role of “Gomez,” Macias soars. With a set of vocals that shake the rafters of the theatre, he also brings a true understanding of the pathos necessary to execute the role of the harried husband and father. Antonelle is the quintessential “Morticia,” fully encapsulating the character’s heart and unrelenting desire to do what is right and best for her family.

Sienna Feldman as "Wednesday" and Jon Rivera as "Gomez"

Sienna Feldman appeared as “Wednesday.” In the role, Feldman is spectacular. Her voice is reminiscent of Krysta Rodriguez, and sparkles with a fresh electricity not heard since the original Broadway run. She also gives “Wednesday” a new sense of humanity, which was certainly exciting to witness. Appearing in the role of “Pugsley,” the feisty younger brother of “Wednesday,” was Connor da Silva. The role is a demanding sing, and da Silva handles that with ease and fervor, with a spectacular arc being given to the story of “Pugsley.” da Silva has a bright path ahead of him, and is bound to have his name in lights before we all know it.



Diane Marmann as "Grandma," and Benjamin Law as "Pugsley"

A production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY is not complete without “Grandma,” played spectacularly by Diane Marmann in this performance. With unparalleled comic timing, Marmann has the audience on their seat with every entrance to see what antics she pulls out for everyone’s favorite unpredictable grandma. Jay Braiman appeared as “Uncle Fester” in this production, giving a voice of gold to the lovable, eclectic family member. Due to the specificity of the lyrics and meticulousness of the melody, “The Moon In Me” requires a special type of actor to pull it off, and Braiman is more than qualified. He takes us on a whole adventure in the three short minutes, leaving audiences in complete and utter awe.

Maggie Robinson as "Alice," Nick Masson as "Mal," and Josh Amy as "Lucas"

Appearing in the roles of “Mal” and “Alice,” affectionately referred to by fans of the musical as “Malice,” are power duo of theatre veterans Nick Masson and Maggie Robinson. Originated by legends Terrence Mann and Carolee Carmello, Nick Masson and Maggie Robinson are undoubtedly the correct choices. As “Mal,” Masson is perfectly cast. It’s very easy to play the role in a two dimensional, surface level way. That is not the way he plays it in the slightest. Masson clearly took the time to make a human out of “Mal,” giving the audience a new understanding of who he is. In the role of “Alice,” Robinson has a voice that can only be described as atmospheric. She has a presence that commands your attention and a voice that makes your heart stop. “Waiting” soared through the theatre, nearly pushing the roof off. Appearing as “Lucas,” their son, is Josh Amy, who plays the role with a bright, fresh approach. Amy possesses a voice that rivals even the best of vocalists, and it is perfectly displayed in this role.

Appearing as “Lurch,” everyone’s favorite dead(?) butler, is Tom McKenna. As an actor who always finds ways to put in something fresh and comical, McKenna made the classic character more charming and even more entertaining than usual, complete with an obsession with television of the 1980s.

Rounding out the company as various “Addams Ancestors” were Elizabeth Shooley, Trinity Pascarella, Kasey Lee Dutton, Chrissy Castronuova, Val Cardamuro, Tricia Bond, Christine Baehrle, Zac Tell, Dan Broyles, and Xavier Edmond.

Serving as the director of the piece was Tony Frangipane. THE ADDAMS FAMILY has to be a standout for pieces Frangipane has put up. The show is very easy to put up with two-dimensional, surface level character work. He clearly worked with his cast to ensure that this was not the case for this production, and the result was astounding. The lighting and sound, designed by Frangipane, was additionally breathtaking, and awe inspiring.

Serving as the choreographer for this piece was Danielle Coutieri, and her work was, as always, brilliant. Coutieri has a knack for choreographing with purpose and with a specific story in mind. The cast, especially the “Ancestors,” clearly had a magnificent time with the choreography.