RAPUNZEL Comes to the John W. Engeman Theater

Forced to live alone in a tower with nothing but her hair and her witch (literally) of a "mother", Rapunzel's sixteenth birthday has come - meaning she'll be able to see the outside world for the first time, just as her "mother" promised. Scared to let her go, though, the witch reneges. Lucky for Rapunzel a young prince, named Brian, happens across her tower and calls out her as he's seen the witch do: "Rapunzel! Rapunzel! Let down your hair!" Before the Prince and Rapunzel have their inevitable "happily ever after," though, they're going to have to face the wrath of the witch and few other hilarious obstacles.

RAPUNZEL is Directed by Danny Meglio.

The Creative Team includes: JOANNA SANGES (Musical Director), Laura McGauley (Costume Design), Leila Scandar (Lighting Design), DANNY SATURNE (Sound Design) and CASSIDY LILLY (Stage Manager).

The cast of RAPUNZEL features JUSTIN AUTZ as Prince Brian (Engeman Theater: The Little Mermaid, Recent Credits: The Persians, Cabaret, and Peter and the Starcatcher), Jae Hughes as Simon (Engeman Theater: The Wizard of Oz, Seussical, Madagascar, James and the Giant Peach, The Little Mermaid, Recent Credits: Twelfth Night, Cabaret, GRIMM: A New Musical), JOANNA SAGES as Rapunzel (Recent Credits: The Wizard of Oz, The 25th Annual...Spelling Bee, Company, The Last Five Years, and Caucasian Chalk Circle), and JILLIAN SHARPE as Witch (Engeman Theater: Seussical, Recent Credits: The Little Mermaid, The 25th Annual...Spelling Bee, The Drowsy Chaperone, and Avenue Q).

RAPUNZEL will play the following performance schedule: Saturdays at 11:00am and Sundays at 10:30am September 25 through October 31, 2021. Some weekday performances are also available. Visit www.engemantheater.com/event/frosty for a full performance schedule.

Tickets are now on sale and are $20. Tickets may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, by visiting www.engemantheater.com, or at The John W. Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com