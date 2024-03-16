Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Cultural Arts Playhouse Opens TONIGHT!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The highly-anticipated opening of Cultural Arts Playhouse’s SOMETHING ROTTEN is finally here! The latest in the playhouse’s theatrical ventures, this production is truly something special. Read more about the cast and company below!

In the role of “Nick Bottom” is the phenomenal Danny Amy, and “Nigel Bottom” is played by the amazing Jason Kopp. Crowd-favorite Don Dowdell appears in the role of the Bard himself, “William Shakespeare.”

In the role of “Nostradamus” is the electrifying Steven Rodriguez, the incredible Alyson Endlich and spectacular Samantha Jo Eagle split the role of “Bea,” respectively, and the role of “Portia” features Natalie Baquet and Leigh Corrado. Jay Braiman makes an appearance as Brother Jeremiah, the velvet-voiced Reg Brickhouse and powerhouse Domenick Napoli don the role of the “Minstrel,” the quick-witted “Lord Clapham” is played by the equally brilliant Tom McKenna, “Shylock” is played by Michael Sherwood.

Appearing in “Nick Bottom’s” Acting Troupe are a gaggle of actors that are tailor made for their respective roles; Jared Glazer as “Robin”, Spencer DeStefano as “Peter Quince,” Zach Russo as “Snug/Horatio,” Christian William Kalinowski as “Francis Flute,” Patrick Messmer as “Samuel Starling,” Liz Spencer as “Cannoli,” and Andrew J. Koehler as “Tom Snout.” Making an appearance as “Shakespeare’s Bard Boys” are Josh Amy, Liam Marsigliano, Patrick Messmer, and Zac Tell.

At select performances, you can catch the following understudies in the following respective roles; Domenick Napoli as “Nick Bottom,” Liam Marsigliano as “Nigel Bottom,” Jason Kopp as “William Shakespeare,” and Tony Frangipane as “Nostradamus.”

Rounding out the hardworking ensemble are Jess Bond, Tricia Bond, Alaina Ciorra, Sam Fiore, Kristen Greek, Justin Johnson, Lainey McCarter, Rachel Nadell, Jillian Savage, Samantha Shapiro, Julie Stewart, and Summer Cohen, who appears as a swing.

Serving on the creative team for this production is master-of-the-craft Tony Frangipane as the Director/Lighting Design, the unmatched Danielle Coutieri as Choreographer, Diane Marmann and Jared Glazer joining forces as Co-Stage Managers, the incomparable Rich Giordano as Music Director, Danny Amy and Tom McKenna combined their brilliant creativity on the Set Design, Carmela Newman shines ever so bright with the Costume Design, Josh Amy lends his brilliant skill to Lighting Design, with Becky Baehrle serving as an intern for Lighting Design.

SOMETHING ROTTEN runs from March 16th-April 14th. Get your tickets while you can!