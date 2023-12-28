Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse

Now through January 7th, 2024.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse ELF: THE MUSICAL opened to glowing audience response at the Cultural Arts Playhouse in Syosset on December 9th. Directed by Shiloh Bennett, the production is bursting with fantastic tunes, boasting musical direction from Zach Mandernach, and electrifying choreography provided by Camilla Montoya. Get your tickets before they head back to the North Pole on January 7th! Check out production photos below, all provided by Danielle Jenkin Photography.

The full company features Liam Marsigliano as "Buddy," with Patrick Silk donning the role in select performances, Nick Masson as "Walter Hobbs," Alisa Barsch and Emma Gerard as "Jovie," Danielle Jenkin as "Emily," John Moger and Connor daSilva as "Michael," Bob Mittleman and Jermaine Carroll as "Mr. Greenway," Leigh Corrado and Natalie Baquet as "Deb," Anthony Orellana and Trentin Chalmers as "Matthews," Spencer DeStefano and Jared Grossman as "Chadwick," Jay Braiman donning the role of "Santa Claus," with Joe Thomas in the role at certain performances, Joe Thomas as "Manager," with Stone Locke in the role at certain performances, Maggie Robinson as "Mrs Claus," Patrick Silk and Andrew J. Koehler as "Fake Santa," Carolanne Mazur and Rosemary Abdoney as "Charlotte Dennon," and Samantha Morton, Joey Carlino, Jack Masson and Michael Mazur, Jr. as the "Little Boy/Little Girl."

Rounding out the cast in the hardworking ensemble are Chloe Henderson, Summer Cohen, Leigh Corrado, Natalie Baquet, Liz Spencer, Theresa Tiernan, Kristen Greek, Kasey Lee Dutton, Sydnee LaBuda, Sonya Li Calzi, Elizabeth Schooley, Dani Bond, Kayla Stallone, Allison Valario, Phoebe Kelly, Kyle Jackson, Xavier Edmond, Bob Nock and Trish Bond.

Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Liam Marsigliano stars as “Buddy the Elf”
Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Alisa Barsch stars as “Jovie”
Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Nick Masson stars as “Walter Hobbs”
Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Danielle Jenkin as “Emily” and Connor DaSilva as “Michael”
Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse
From Left: Liam Marsigliano as “Buddy,” Alisa Barsch as “Jovie,” Connor DaSilva as “Michael,” Danielle Jenkin as “Emily,” and Nick Masson as “Walter.”
Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Joe Thomas as “Santa Claus
Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse
From Left: Joe Thomas as “Santa Claus,” Liam Marsigliano as “Buddy,” Anthony Orellana and Natalie Baquet
Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse
From Left: Connor DaSilva as “Michael,” Liam Marsigliano as “Buddy,” Nick Masson as “Walter,” Leigh Corrado as “Deb,” Trentin Chalmers as “Matthews,” and Spencer DeStefano as “Chadwick.”
Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Center: Liam Marsigliano as “Buddy,” Joe Thomas as “Manager” and the company of ELF

Recommended For You