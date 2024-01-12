Preview: CARRIE: THE MUSICAL at CAP Merrick

The next theatrical venture of CAP Merrick opens this weekend!
The next theatrical venture of CAP Merrick opens this weekend! Kick off your 2024 with CARRIE: THE MUSICAL. Directed by Tony Frangipane, with musical direction from Jared Glazer, stage management from Christine Baehrle, and choreography by Ruben Fernandez, the production is electric and is bound to be a hit, especially amongst fans of the 1976 Brian De Palma film and Stephen King book of the same name. Check out some photos below, courtesy of Tony Frangipane, Anthony Orellana, Chrissy Ganci, and Danielle Jenkin Photography.
In the title role of "Carrie," are Laila Canelo and Emma Gerard. Appearing as "Margaret White," is Taneisha Corbin. In the role of "Sue Snell," is Danielle Jenkin Levy. Donning the role of "Tommy Ross" are Shiloh Bennett and Stone Locke. Sydnee LaBuda appears as "Chris Hargensen," with Jared Grossman and Domenick Napoli as "Billy Nolan." Chrissy Ganci appears as "Miss Gardener," alongside Patrick Silk as "Mr. Stephens/Reverend Bliss." Featured in the ensemble, are Shea McMahon as "Frieda" (also appearing as "Chris" in select performances), Jess Bond as "Helen," Natalie Baquet as "Norma," Anthony Orellana as "Freddy," Spencer DeStefano as "Stokes," and Andrew J. Koehler as "George." Logan Scott, Nicole Gonzalez and Aliza Contti round out the company as swings, also appearing in select performances in select roles.
