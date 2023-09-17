Photos: The Cast of John W. Engeman Theater's BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Opening Night

The production runs through Sunday, October 29, 2023.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL opened this weekend, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!

Check out the photos below!

From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend”, “One Fine Day”, “So Far Away”, and many more. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning show is filled with the songs you  remember and a story you’ll never forget.  

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Bronx Tale, Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde,  Sound of Music, Hairspray; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney’s The Lion King, Flashdance The  Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody, ROCKSHOW, Happy 50-ish;  Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, The Public Theater Joe's Pub, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry,  Palm Beach Dramaworks & The Mint Theater).  

The Creative Team includes JEFF COX (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), DUSTIN  CROSS (Costume Design), JOSE SANTIAGO (Lighting Design), Andy Leviss (Sound Design), JOHN  COLLINS (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz  (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL features Stephanie Lynne Mason as  Carole King (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof; Off-Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; National  Tours: Million Dollar Quartet; Regional: George Street Playhouse, Wallis Center, Virginia Musical Theater);  NOAH BERRY as Barry Mann (National Tour: Spamalot, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story; Regional:  Highlands Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, Maples Repertory Theatre, Cincinnati Memorial Hall); JACK  CAHILL-LEMME as Gerry Goffin (Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical; National Tour: Moulin  Rouge! The Musical; Regional: North Shore Music Theatre, The Marriott Theatre, Timberlake Playhouse;  The Rev; Film/ TV: “FLOATS”); Sarah Ellis as Cynthia Weil (Engeman: Million Dollar Quartet;  National Tour: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder; Regional: The Gateway Playhouse, Stages St.  Louis, Gena Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse); Devon Goffman as Don Kirshner (National Tour:  Jersey Boys, On Your Feet, Motown, Titanic, Grease, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story; Regional: Virginia  Repertory Theatre, Dodger Theatricals, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre; Film/TV: “Law & Order Organized  Crime”).  

The ensemble includes JULIA BOGDANOFF, Laura Leigh CARROLL, JOE CASKEY, KATE  COFFEY, CECILY DIONNE DAVIS, ALAYSIA RENAY DUNCAN, CECE MORIN, JACK B.  MURPHY, Cory Simmons, Damien DeShaun Smith, RENEE MARIE TITUS, JUSTIN  WAITE, Dwayne Washington, Zuri Washington, Leron Wellington, SEAN  WIDENER, JILLIAN WORTHING.  

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are $80 for Wednesday and Sunday evenings, $85 for Thursdays, $90 for Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees, and $95 for Saturday evenings. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.  

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company,  casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with a full bar.  

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Stephanie Lynne Mason
Stephanie Lynne Mason

Stephanie Lynne Mason
Stephanie Lynne Mason

Stephanie Lynne Mason and Drew Seigla
Stephanie Lynne Mason and Drew Seigla

Sarah Ellis ad Brad Putz
Sarah Ellis ad Brad Putz

Sarah Ellis ad Brad Putz
Sarah Ellis ad Brad Putz

Jack Cahill-Lemme, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Sarah Ellis and Noah Berry
Jack Cahill-Lemme, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Sarah Ellis and Noah Berry

Jack Cahill-Lemme, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Sarah Ellis and Noah Berry
Jack Cahill-Lemme, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Sarah Ellis and Noah Berry

Noah Berry
Noah Berry

Noah Berry
Noah Berry

Jack Cahill-Lemme
Jack Cahill-Lemme

Jack Cahill-Lemme
Jack Cahill-Lemme

Cory Simmons, Dwayne Washington, Damien DeShaun Smith and Leron Wellington
Cory Simmons, Dwayne Washington, Damien DeShaun Smith and Leron Wellington

Justin Waite, Cory Simmons, Dwayne Washington, Damien DeShaun Smith and Leron Wellington
Justin Waite, Cory Simmons, Dwayne Washington, Damien DeShaun Smith and Leron Wellington

Damien DeShaun Smith
Damien DeShaun Smith

Damien DeShaun Smith
Damien DeShaun Smith

Dwayne Washington
Dwayne Washington

Dwayne Washington
Dwayne Washington

Cory Simmons
Cory Simmons

Cory Simmons
Cory Simmons

Leron Wellington
Leron Wellington

Leron Wellington
Leron Wellington

Zuri Washington
Zuri Washington

Zuri Washington
Zuri Washington

Zuri Washington, Renee Marie Titus, Cece Morin, Cecily Dionne Davis and Alaysia Renay Duncan
Zuri Washington, Renee Marie Titus, Cece Morin, Cecily Dionne Davis and Alaysia Renay Duncan

Zuri Washington, Renee Marie Titus, Cece Morin, Cecily Dionne Davis and Alaysia Renay Duncan
Zuri Washington, Renee Marie Titus, Cece Morin, Cecily Dionne Davis and Alaysia Renay Duncan

Renee Marie Titus
Renee Marie Titus

Renee Marie Titus
Renee Marie Titus

Laura Leigh Carroll
Laura Leigh Carroll

Laura Leigh Carroll
Laura Leigh Carroll

Cece Morin
Cece Morin

Cece Morin
Cece Morin

Alaysia Renay Duncan
Alaysia Renay Duncan

Alaysia Renay Duncan
Alaysia Renay Duncan

Sean Widener and Renee Marie Titus
Sean Widener and Renee Marie Titus

Sean Widener and Renee Marie Titus
Sean Widener and Renee Marie Titus

Cecily Dionne Davis
Cecily Dionne Davis

Cecily Dionne Davis
Cecily Dionne Davis

Jillian Worthing
Jillian Worthing

Jillian Worthing
Jillian Worthing

Justin Waite
Justin Waite

Justin Waite
Justin Waite

Justin Waite and Leron Wellington
Justin Waite and Leron Wellington

Justin Waite, Cece Morin and Leron Wellington
Justin Waite, Cece Morin and Leron Wellington

Cece Morin and Leron Wellington
Cece Morin and Leron Wellington

Devon Goffman
Devon Goffman

Devon Goffman
Devon Goffman

Devon Goffman and Jack Cahill-Lemme
Devon Goffman and Jack Cahill-Lemme

Joe Caskey
Joe Caskey

Joe Caskey
Joe Caskey

Jack B. Murphy
Jack B. Murphy

Jack B. Murphy
Jack B. Murphy

Sean Widener
Sean Widener

Sean Widener
Sean Widener

Kate Coffey
Kate Coffey

Kate Coffey
Kate Coffey

Katie Goffman and Devon Goffman
Katie Goffman and Devon Goffman

Julia Bogdanoff
Julia Bogdanoff

Julia Bogdanoff
Julia Bogdanoff

Justin Waite and Jeff Cox
Justin Waite and Jeff Cox

Devon Goffman and Paul Stancato
Devon Goffman and Paul Stancato

Paul Stancato and Zuri Washington
Paul Stancato and Zuri Washington

Leron Wellington and Paul Stancato
Leron Wellington and Paul Stancato

Leron Wellington and Zuri Washington
Leron Wellington and Zuri Washington

Photos: The Cast of John W. Engeman Theater's BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Opening Night
The Band that includes Jeff Cox (Musical Director), Nathan Dame, Lucas Colon, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Matthew Herman, Russell Brown, Teddy Motz and Jim Waddell

Sarah Ellis, Noah Berry, Paul Stancato, Jack Cahill-Lemme and Stephanie Lynne Mason
Sarah Ellis, Noah Berry, Paul Stancato, Jack Cahill-Lemme and Stephanie Lynne Mason

Sarah Ellis, Paul Stancato and Stephanie Lynne Mason
Sarah Ellis, Paul Stancato and Stephanie Lynne Mason

Zuri Washington, Renee Marie Titus, Cece Morin, Paul Stancato, Cecily Dionne Davis and Alaysia Renee Duncan
Zuri Washington, Renee Marie Titus, Cece Morin, Paul Stancato, Cecily Dionne Davis and Alaysia Renee Duncan

Photos: The Cast of John W. Engeman Theater's BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Opening Night
Dwayne Washington, Renee Marie Titus, Justin Waite, Zuri Washington, Cece Morin, Damien DeShaun Smith, Leron Wellington, Alaysia Renay Duncan, Cory Simmons and Cecily Dionne Davis

Photos: The Cast of John W. Engeman Theater's BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Opening Night
Paul Stancato joins Dwayne Washington, Renee Marie Titus, Justin Waite, Zuri Washington, Cece Morin, Damien DeShaun Smith, Leron Wellington, Alaysia Renay Duncan, Cory Simmons and Cecily Dionne Davis

Justin Waite, Kate Coffey, Alaysia Renay Duncan and Sean Widener
Justin Waite, Kate Coffey, Alaysia Renay Duncan and Sean Widener

Justin Waite, Kate Coffey, Alaysia Renay Duncan and Sean Widener
Justin Waite, Kate Coffey, Alaysia Renay Duncan and Sean Widener

The Cast and Creative of Beautiful The Carole King Musical
The Cast and Creative of Beautiful The Carole King Musical




