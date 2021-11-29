Photos: THE WIZARDS OF WINTER Return to Patchogue Theatre

This past weekend, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presented The Wizards of Winter, a holiday rock concert for the whole family.

On November 27, The Wizards of Winter performed a holiday rock opera titled "The Christmas Dream." This musical journey in search of the true meaning of Christmas is based around the music from their latest release "The Christmas Dream" along with music from their self-titled CD and their album "The Magic of Winter." WOW will be bringing their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to venues across the nation again this year.

Check out photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy