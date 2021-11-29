Photos: THE WIZARDS OF WINTER Return to Patchogue Theatre
The event took place on November 27, 2021.
This past weekend, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presented The Wizards of Winter, a holiday rock concert for the whole family.
On November 27, The Wizards of Winter performed a holiday rock opera titled "The Christmas Dream." This musical journey in search of the true meaning of Christmas is based around the music from their latest release "The Christmas Dream" along with music from their self-titled CD and their album "The Magic of Winter." WOW will be bringing their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to venues across the nation again this year.
Check out photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The Wizards of Winter
Kornelia Rad
Sharon Kelly, Greg Smith and Kornelia Rad
Kornelia Rad
Manny Cabo
Fred Gorhau, Sharon Kelly, John O'Reilly, Greg Smith, Kornelia Rad, Steve Brown and Scott Kelly
Fred Gorhau, Greg Smith and Steve Brown
Tony Gaynor
Alexis Smith, Fred Gorhau, Sharon Kelly, Greg Smith, John O'Reilly, Kornelia Rad and Steve Brown
Fred Gorhau, John O'Reilly, Guy Lemonnier, Greg Smith and Steve Brown
Fred Gorhau
Fred Gorhau, Alexis Smith, John O'Reilly and Greg Smith
Fred Gorhau
Sharon Kelly and Guy Lemonnier
Alexis Smith, Sharon Kelly and Guy Lemonnier
Kornelia Rad
Manny Cabo
Manny Cabo
Fred Gorhau, Sharon Kelly, Manny Cabo, John O'Reilly, Greg Smith, Kornelia Rad and Steve Brown
Guy Lemonnier and Tony Gaynor
Scott Kelly
Scott Kelly
Scott Kelly
Sharon Kelly and Kornelia Rad
Scott Kelly
Scott Kelly
Alexis Smith, Guy Lemonnier, Manny Cabo and Sharon Kelly
Alexis Smith, Guy Lemonnier, Sharon Kelly and Manny Cabo
Fred Gorhau, Sharon Kelly and Steve Brown
Scott Kelly
Tony Gaynor, Fred Gorhau, Sharon Kelly, Guy Lemonnier, Alexis Smith, Greg Smith, Scott Kelly, Kornelia Rad and Manny Cabo
Kornelia Rad
Kornelia Rad
Steve Brown, Greg Smith, Sharon Kelly and Scott Kelly
Guy Lemonnier and Alexis Smith
Alexis Smith and Guy Lemonnier
Fred Gorhau, Greg Smith and Steve Brown
Greg Smith, Steve Brown, Fred Gorhau and Kornelia Rad
Fred Gorhau and Manny Cabo
Tony Gaynor
Manny Cabo, Sharon Kelly, Kornelia Rad, Alexis Smith and Tony Gaynor
Tony Gaynor and Guy Lemonnier