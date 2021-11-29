Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE WIZARDS OF WINTER Return to Patchogue Theatre

The event took place on November 27, 2021.

Nov. 29, 2021  

This past weekend, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presented The Wizards of Winter, a holiday rock concert for the whole family.

On November 27, The Wizards of Winter performed a holiday rock opera titled "The Christmas Dream." This musical journey in search of the true meaning of Christmas is based around the music from their latest release "The Christmas Dream" along with music from their self-titled CD and their album "The Magic of Winter." WOW will be bringing their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to venues across the nation again this year.

Check out photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Wizards of Winter

Kornelia Rad

Sharon Kelly, Greg Smith and Kornelia Rad

Kornelia Rad

John O'Reilly

Manny Cabo

Greg Smith

Fred Gorhau, Sharon Kelly, John O'Reilly, Greg Smith, Kornelia Rad, Steve Brown and Scott Kelly

Sharon Kelly

Fred Gorhau, Greg Smith and Steve Brown

Tony Gaynor

Alexis Smith, Fred Gorhau, Sharon Kelly, Greg Smith, John O'Reilly, Kornelia Rad and Steve Brown

Guy Lemonnier

Guy Lemonnier and Greg Smith

Fred Gorhau, John O'Reilly, Guy Lemonnier, Greg Smith and Steve Brown

Fred Gorhau

Alexis Smith

Alexis Smith

Fred Gorhau, Alexis Smith, John O'Reilly and Greg Smith

Fred Gorhau

Sharon Kelly and Guy Lemonnier

Alexis Smith, Sharon Kelly and Guy Lemonnier

Kornelia Rad

Manny Cabo

Manny Cabo

Fred Gorhau, Sharon Kelly, Manny Cabo, John O'Reilly, Greg Smith, Kornelia Rad and Steve Brown

Guy Lemonnier and Tony Gaynor

Steve Brown

Steve Brown

Steve Brown

Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly

Sharon Kelly and Kornelia Rad

Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly

Alexis Smith, Guy Lemonnier, Manny Cabo and Sharon Kelly

Alexis Smith, Guy Lemonnier, Sharon Kelly and Manny Cabo

Fred Gorhau, Sharon Kelly and Steve Brown

Scott Kelly

Tony Gaynor, Fred Gorhau, Sharon Kelly, Guy Lemonnier, Alexis Smith, Greg Smith, Scott Kelly, Kornelia Rad and Manny Cabo

Kornelia Rad

John O'Reilly

Sharon Kelly

Kornelia Rad

Steve Brown, Greg Smith, Sharon Kelly and Scott Kelly

Guy Lemonnier and Alexis Smith

Alexis Smith and Guy Lemonnier

Fred Gorhau, Greg Smith and Steve Brown

Alexis Smith

Steve Brown

Greg Smith, Steve Brown, Fred Gorhau and Kornelia Rad

Fred Gorhau and Manny Cabo

Tony Gaynor

Manny Cabo, Sharon Kelly, Kornelia Rad, Alexis Smith and Tony Gaynor

Tony Gaynor and Guy Lemonnier


From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy