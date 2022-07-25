Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song

The show runs through August 7th on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Memorial Park.

Long Island News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 25, 2022  

Strongbox Theater just launched several evenings of short, one-act plays complimented with songs by live musicians. After receiving over 500 plays from writers all over the world, the directors at Strongbox chose (8) entertaining and well written plays authored by award winning playwrights to be performed at their festival in East Rockaway's outdoor theater in Memorial Park. The plays will consist mostly of comedies and the music will be upbeat.

The show runs through August 7th on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Memorial Park, 376 Atlantic Ave in East Rockaway. Showtime is at 7:30pm. Tickets can be as low as $1 since this is a 'Pay What You Wish' event. The production has a 1 hour, 45-minute run time with intermission. Audience members should bring their own portable chair or blanket; picnic-style seating is available.

Strongbox Theater is a new production company based in East Rockaway, New York looking to provide professional and unique theater experiences to the public. Strongbox Theater will operate out of the former East Rockaway National Bank building at 40 Main Street, in a renovated performance space with a flexible, modular stage and seating, and state of the art production equipment. With a slated debut opening in winter 2023, Strongbox Theater will also house a bar, lounge, and art gallery. Construction is underway. Their mission is to build a new audience of theater goers.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Jack McCarthy

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Jack McCarthy and Mary McCarthy

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Jack McCarthy and Mary McCarthy

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Mary McCarthy

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Jill Bellovin

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Jill Bellovin

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Jill Bellovin

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Katherine Calabrese

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Katherine Calabrese

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Katherine Calabrese

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lauren Dietzel and Lucy Livingston

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lauren Dietzel

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Sarita Alvarado

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lucy Livingston

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lauren Dietzel, Sarita Alvarado and Lucy Livingston

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lauren Dietzel, Sarita Alvarado and Lucy Livingston

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Coleman Shu-Tung, Megan Mariko Boggs and Lucy Livingston

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Coleman Shu-Tung

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Coleman Shu-Tung, Megan Mariko Boggs and Lucy Livingston

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lucy Livingston

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lucy Livingston

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Kevin Delano

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Kevin Delano and Coleman Shu-Tung

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lucy Livingston, Kevin Delano and Coleman Shu-Tung

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lucy Livingston

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Kevin Delano

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Kevin Delano, Lucy Livingston and Lauren Dietzel

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lauren Dietzel

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lucy Livingston

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Sarita Alvarado

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Megan Mariko Boggs

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Kevin Delano and Lauren Dietzel

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Kevin Delano

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lucy Livingston and Sarita Alvarado

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Sarita Alvarado

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Megan Mariko Boggs

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Lauren Dietzel

Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
Tonight's Cast





Related Articles View More Long Island Stories

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy


Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song
July 25, 2022

Strongbox Theater just launched several evenings of short, one-act plays complimented with songs by live musicians. After receiving over 500 plays from writers all over the world, the directors at Strongbox chose (8) entertaining and well written plays authored by award winning playwrights to be performed at their festival in East Rockaway's outdoor theater in Memorial Park. The plays will consist mostly of comedies and the music will be upbeat.
Photos: BROADWAY RISING STARS Returns to The Town Hall
July 19, 2022

The 14th Annual Broadway's Rising Stars concert was held at The Town Hall on Monday, July 18 at 8:00pm, serving as the national showcase event for recent graduates of Performing Arts schools from all across the country. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event here!
Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
July 18, 2022

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, is now presenting the international hit Footloose written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
July 18, 2022

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened ON YOUR FEET! this weekend. Performances begin on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
June 28, 2022

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway, created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall. This latest Broadway by the Year concert highlighted songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway. Check out photos here!