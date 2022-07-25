Photos: Strongbox Theater Presents a Festival of Stage and Song

Strongbox Theater just launched several evenings of short, one-act plays complimented with songs by live musicians. After receiving over 500 plays from writers all over the world, the directors at Strongbox chose (8) entertaining and well written plays authored by award winning playwrights to be performed at their festival in East Rockaway's outdoor theater in Memorial Park. The plays will consist mostly of comedies and the music will be upbeat.

The show runs through August 7th on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Memorial Park, 376 Atlantic Ave in East Rockaway. Showtime is at 7:30pm. Tickets can be as low as $1 since this is a 'Pay What You Wish' event. The production has a 1 hour, 45-minute run time with intermission. Audience members should bring their own portable chair or blanket; picnic-style seating is available.

Strongbox Theater is a new production company based in East Rockaway, New York looking to provide professional and unique theater experiences to the public. Strongbox Theater will operate out of the former East Rockaway National Bank building at 40 Main Street, in a renovated performance space with a flexible, modular stage and seating, and state of the art production equipment. With a slated debut opening in winter 2023, Strongbox Theater will also house a bar, lounge, and art gallery. Construction is underway. Their mission is to build a new audience of theater goers.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy