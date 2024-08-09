Photos: Mykal Kilgore at the Long Island Musical Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mykal Kilgore performed with the Long Island Musical Theatre Festival in this year’s revue, A Jason Robert Brown Celebration and leading a master class with the LIMTF participants.

See photos below!

Long Island Musical Theatre Festival provides students with the opportunity to work with Broadway guest artists, perform a fully staged musical with a professional orchestra, and receive training from current industry professionals. Its mission is to provide a program that is educational and fun while creating a safe environment for students to take risks and discover who they are as performers.

Credit: Jenna Raynoha.





Comments