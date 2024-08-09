Photos: Mykal Kilgore at the Long Island Musical Theatre Festival

Kilgore lead a master class with the LIMTF participants.
Mykal Kilgore performed with the Long Island Musical Theatre Festival in this year’s revue, A Jason Robert Brown Celebration and leading a master class with the LIMTF participants.
See photos below!
Long Island Musical Theatre Festival provides students with the opportunity to work with Broadway guest artists, perform a fully staged musical with a professional orchestra, and receive training from current industry professionals. Its mission is to provide a program that is educational and fun while creating a safe environment for students to take risks and discover who they are as performers.
Credit: Jenna Raynoha.
Photo credit: Jenna Raynoha
Mykal Kilgore Masterclass
