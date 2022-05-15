Photos: Micky Dolenz and Felix Cavaliere Bring 'THE LEGENDS LIVE!' to the Patchogue Theatre

Last night, Saturday, May 14th at 8pm, Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals) and Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) teamed up for a joint concert, "The Legends Live!" Cavaliere is a member of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriter Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame and Musicians Hall of Fame. He has three songs that were Number 1 hits, and many others within the top fifty. Micky Dolenz has won two Emmys. With The Monkees, he has earned four Grammy nominations and released many songs that were in the top fifty on the charts.

The performance took place at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. Although the two did not perform together, the show brought the house down. For more information on Micky Dolenz, visit his website at mickydolenz.com. For more information on Felix Cavaliere, visit his website at felixcavalieremusic.com. For more information about last night's show, visit https://www.patchoguetheatre.org/events/2022-05-14-felix-cavalieri-s-rascals-michy-dolenz-s-monkeys.

Take a look at the pictures from the performance below!



