Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three

Theatre Three located in Port Jefferson, NY is currently presenting MATILDA - The Musical. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the award-winning MATILDA THE MUSICAL is the captivating masterpiece reveling in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. Check out production photos below!

Matilda is a courageous little girl with astonishing wit, a vivid imagination, and psychokinetic powers. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, the unique and unforgettable MATILDA is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl on an extraordinary journey!

For more information, please visit theatrethree.com or call the Box Office at 631-928-9100.

Photo Credit: Peter Lanscombe, Theatre Three Productions, Inc.



Company

Sadie Mathers and Company

The Kids

Michelle LaBozzetta, Will Logan, Rachel Geiser, Steven Uihlein, Eric J. Hughes, Josie McSwane, Sadie Mathers, Veronica Fox

Jax Segal, Rachel Geiser, Steven Uihlein, Will Logan

Jax Segal, Steven Uihlein, Sadie Mathers, Rachel Geiser

Liam Marsigliano, Benjamin Corso

Liam Marsigliano, Benjamin Corso

Liam Marsigliano, Kathleen Han

Olive Oakes, Veronica Fox, Saide Mathers, Kathleen Han

Rachel Geiser, Will Logan

Revolting Children

Sadie Mathers and Liam Marsigliano

Sadie Mathers and Michelle LaBozzetta

Sadie Mathers

Sadie Mathers, Veronica Fox

Saidie Mathers & Liam Marsigliano

Steven Uihlein, Jax Segal, Rachel Geiser

The Little Kids

Veronica Fox & Liam Marsgiliano

Veronica Fox, Saide Mathers, Liam Marsigliano

Will Logan, Rachel Geiser, Steven Uihlein, Will Brennan

Comments