Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three

Performances run now through October 20.
Theatre Three located in Port Jefferson, NY is currently presenting MATILDA - The Musical. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the award-winning MATILDA THE MUSICAL is the captivating masterpiece reveling in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. Check out production photos below!
Matilda is a courageous little girl with astonishing wit, a vivid imagination, and psychokinetic powers. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, the unique and unforgettable MATILDA is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl on an extraordinary journey!
For more information, please visit theatrethree.com or call the Box Office at 631-928-9100.
Photo Credit: Peter Lanscombe, Theatre Three Productions, Inc.
Company
Sadie Mathers and Company
The Kids
Michelle LaBozzetta, Will Logan, Rachel Geiser, Steven Uihlein, Eric J. Hughes, Josie McSwane, Sadie Mathers, Veronica Fox
Jax Segal, Rachel Geiser, Steven Uihlein, Will Logan
Jax Segal, Steven Uihlein, Sadie Mathers, Rachel Geiser
Liam Marsigliano, Benjamin Corso
Liam Marsigliano, Benjamin Corso
Liam Marsigliano, Kathleen Han
Olive Oakes, Veronica Fox, Saide Mathers, Kathleen Han
Rachel Geiser, Will Logan
Revolting Children
Sadie Mathers and Liam Marsigliano
Sadie Mathers and Michelle LaBozzetta
Sadie Mathers
Sadie Mathers, Veronica Fox
Saidie Mathers & Liam Marsigliano
Steven Uihlein, Jax Segal, Rachel Geiser
The Little Kids
Veronica Fox & Liam Marsgiliano
Veronica Fox, Saide Mathers, Liam Marsigliano
Will Logan, Rachel Geiser, Steven Uihlein, Will Brennan
