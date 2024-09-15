News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three

Performances run now through October 20.

By: Sep. 15, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Theatre Three located in Port Jefferson, NY is currently presenting MATILDA - The Musical. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the award-winning MATILDA THE MUSICAL is the captivating masterpiece reveling in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. Check out production photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three
Student Blog: Acting Technique
Photos: Opening Night of CLUE at The John W. Engeman Theater
Video: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour

Matilda is a courageous little girl with astonishing wit, a vivid imagination, and psychokinetic powers. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, the unique and unforgettable MATILDA is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl on an extraordinary journey!

For more information, please visit theatrethree.com or call the Box Office at 631-928-9100.

Photo Credit: Peter Lanscombe, Theatre Three Productions, Inc.

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Company

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Sadie Mathers and Company

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
The Kids

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Michelle LaBozzetta, Will Logan, Rachel Geiser, Steven Uihlein, Eric J. Hughes, Josie McSwane, Sadie Mathers, Veronica Fox

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Jax Segal, Rachel Geiser, Steven Uihlein, Will Logan

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Jax Segal, Steven Uihlein, Sadie Mathers, Rachel Geiser

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Liam Marsigliano, Benjamin Corso

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Liam Marsigliano, Benjamin Corso

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Liam Marsigliano, Kathleen Han

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Olive Oakes, Veronica Fox, Saide Mathers, Kathleen Han

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Rachel Geiser, Will Logan

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Revolting Children

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Sadie Mathers and Liam Marsigliano

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Sadie Mathers and Michelle LaBozzetta

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Sadie Mathers

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Sadie Mathers, Veronica Fox

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Saidie Mathers & Liam Marsigliano

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Steven Uihlein, Jax Segal, Rachel Geiser

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
The Little Kids

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Veronica Fox & Liam Marsgiliano

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Veronica Fox, Saide Mathers, Liam Marsigliano

Photos: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre Three Image
Will Logan, Rachel Geiser, Steven Uihlein, Will Brennan




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos