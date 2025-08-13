Photos: GREASE Is the At North Shore Music Theatre

Check out photos of GREASE playing at North Shore Music Theatre through August 24, 2025, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm.

GREASE is the word! Dust off your leather jackets, pull out your poodle skirts, and step back in time to the 1950s to hand-jive the night away with GREASE! In this all-new production, relive the timeless story of bad boy Danny and new girl Sandy as they fall in love in the original high school musical.

Navigating love and friendship amidst the backdrop of Rydell High, this musical adaptation features the irresistible songs, “You’re the One That I Want,” “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “There Are Worse Things I Could Do,” and many more from the hit movie and Broadway musical! GREASE is the high-energy, electrifyin' show that will make audiences want to get up and shout, "A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop! A-wop-bam-boom!"

For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden



Caroline Siegrist and Nick Cortazzo



Caroline Siegrist and Nick Cortazzo



Hank Santos with Jeremiah Garcia, Nick Cortazzo, and Jayson Brown



Caroline Siegrist



Avionce Hoyles with Lily Kaufmann



Nick Cortazzo and the cast of Grease



Caroline Siegrist and the cast of 'Grease'



Bailey Reese Greemon, Lily Kaufmann, Sunayna Smith, and Brittany Zeinstra