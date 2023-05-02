Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at the Argyle Theatre

Performances run through June 18.

May. 02, 2023  

The Argyle Theatre will present Rock of Ages, directed and choreographed by Sara Brians, musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will be performed through June 18, 2023. Check out all new photos below!

Rock of Ages takes you back to the time of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and features the hits of bands including Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, and more.

It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips' last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri, and the gang save the strip - and themselves - before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more hold the answer.

The cast includes is led by Phil Sloves* (Broadway: SpongeBob SquarePants), Jack Hale (Regional: Into the Woods), Jesse Swimm* (Broadway: School of Rock), Eric Coles* (Broadway: Rock of Ages, Something Rotten), Kevin Dennis* (Broadway: Paradise Square), Jacob Higdon (Regional: Footloose), Abigail Sparrow (Regional: SIX, Rock of Ages), Madison Baker, Jalynn Steele* (Broadway: The Lightning Thief), with Emily Ann Stys (National Tour: Elf), Julia Rippon (Regional: Rock of Ages), Jasmine Gobourne (Regional: Guys and Dolls), Mekhi Holloway* (National Tour: Blues Clues), Spencer Petro (New York: Shooting Star), Nathan Beutel, Esteban Bovo (Regional: Rock of Ages), Hallie Quinn (Regional: Footloose) Justin Glass (National Tour: Waitress, Elf), and Alex Hartman (Regional: Guys and Dolls).

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, Make-up Design by Tressa L. Cottone, Props Design by Callie Hester, Music Coordinator Russ Brown, Assistant choreographer is Emily Ann Stys, Production Stage Manager is Eoghan Hartley*, with Assistant Stage Manager Samm Lynch, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kaufmann, Production, Coordinator is Alison Savino, and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

