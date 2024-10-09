Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts Presents JEKYLL & HYDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Take a sneak peek at the production of Jekyll & Hyde now running on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre until October 19th. See photos from the production.

Jekyll & Hyde The Musical tells the story of Dr. Henry Jekyll, a well-meaning scientist whose experiments with the duality of human nature unleash his darker, more dangerous alter-ego, Mr. Edward Hyde. As Jekyll struggles to control the powerful forces within him, the lines between man and monster blur, leading to tragic and thrilling consequences. With unforgettable songs like "This is the Moment" and "Someone Like You," this show has captivated audiences around the world, and now CM Performing Arts Center is bringing this dramatic and haunting musical to Long Island.

The production features a remarkable ensemble of local talent, immersive sets, and state-of-the-art lighting and sound that transform The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre into the shadowy streets of Victorian London. Audiences will be swept away by the stunning visuals and heart-pounding moments that make this production an unmissable event.

With the excitement surrounding this production, tickets are selling quickly, and audiences are encouraged to purchase theirs in advance to avoid disappointment. Don't miss your chance to experience this spine-tingling musical—grab your tickets before they sell out! Performances run until October 19th, and showtimes are available at www.CMPAC.com/shows/jekyll-hyde.

For ticket information, group sales, or any other inquiries, please contact the CM Performing Arts Center Box Office at 631-218-2810 or visit www.CMPAC.com.

Photo Credit: Janette Pellegrini

Comments