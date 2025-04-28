Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Argyle Theatre First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Argyle Theatre is presenting the Tony Award winning musical Fiddler on the Roof directed by Evan Pappas and choreographed by Debbie Roshe with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. The production will run through June 15. Get a first look at photos here!

Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964 Fiddler on the Roof is the brainchild of Broadway legends Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince; songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick; and book writer Joseph Stein. Touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty, this universal show is a staple of the musical theatre canon.

Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, his wife Golde, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.

The show features a star turn in Tevye, among the most memorable roles in musical theatre. With iconic and beloved songs such as "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," Fiddler on the Roof is the perfect mix of audience-pleasing humor and heart.

The creative team also includes Set Design by James Rotondo, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Wig, Hair, and Make-up Design by Samantha Naso, Assistant Production Manager and Props Design by Callie Hester, Co-Choreographer is Saki Masuda, Assistant Scenic Designer is Hayley Wallenfeldt, Music Coordinator is Russell Brown, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn, Assistant Stage Manager is Gabrielle P. Guagenti, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

