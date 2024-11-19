Photos: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at The John W. Engeman Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The John W. Engeman Theater has released all new photos from CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Performances began on Thursday, November 14, 2024, and run through Sunday, December 29, 2024. Check out the photos below!

The mysterious Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his secret candy factory–but only to a lucky few who find one of the five Golden Tickets. Charlie Bucket and four other winners will go on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination, including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, and the Great Glass Elevator. A fun-filled show for the entire family featuring favorites from the 1971 film, including “Candy Man,” “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” “Oompa-Loompa Song,” and “Pure Imagination.”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is directed by Drew Humphrey and choreographed by Mandy Modic. The Creative Team includes Alec Bart (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Megan Cohen (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), Jennifer Dolce(Director of Production) and Richard Dolce (Executive Producer).

The cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features Matthew Eby as Charlie Bucket, Cooper Grodin as Willy Wonka, and Howard Pinhasik as Grandpa Joe. Also featured are Rickens Anantua as Mr. Beauregard, Cáitlín Burke as Mrs. Gloop, James Channing as Mr. Salt, Sarah Colt as Mrs. Bucket, and Molly Samson as Mrs. Teavee.

Alternating the roles of The Children are Oliver Cirelli as Augustus Gloop, Benjamin Corso as Mike Teavee, London Del Vecchio as Veruca Salt, Briahna Gribben as Violet Beauregard, Elyana Randolph as Veruca Salt, Luca Silva as Mike Teavee, Elliot Torbenson as Augustus Gloop, and Satya Williams as Violet Beauregard.

The ensemble includes Cate Benioff, Madeline Benoit, Steven Bidwel, Hero Dela Cruz, Caroline Eby, Zoe Gillis, Katlyn Harold, Alyssa Jacquline, TJ Kubler, Joi Mccoy, Mac Myles, Noah Pierre Pleunik, and Noah Ruebeck.

Photo Credit: The John W. Engeman Theater

Matthew Eby (Charlie Bucket) and Sarah Colt (Mrs. Bucket)

Steven Bidwell (Ensemble), Caroline Eby (Ensemble), Zoe Gillis (Ensemble), Howard Pinhasik (Grandpa Joe), Matthew Eby (Charlie Bucket), and Sarah Colt (Mrs. Bucket)

Matthew Eby (Charlie Bucket)

Sarah Colt (Mrs. Bucket), Matthew Eby (Charlie Bucket), and Howard Pinhasik (Grandpa Joe)

Matthew Eby (Charlie Bucket) and Cooper Grodin (Willy Wonka)

Cooper Grodin (Willy Wonka)

Comments