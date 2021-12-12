Photos: BROADWAY HOLIDAY at The Tilles Center for the Perfroming Arts LIU Post

Five of New York's finest vocalists appeared in an all-new concert created exclusively for Tilles Center. New York Producer Stephen DeAngelis returned with a special Holiday event which allowed the performers to recreate their most memorable musical moments from classic and contemporary Broadway as well as share their favorite Holiday songs.

Performers were Rick Faugno (Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys; Recipient of the Fred Astaire Award as Best Dancer on Broadway), Shereen Pimentel (Maria in the recent Broadway revival of West Side Story), Wade Preston (3 ½ years starring as "The Piano Man" in the Broadway production of the Billy Joel musical Movin' Out), Carrie St. Louis (Lauren in Kinky Boots; Glinda in Wicked; Sherrie in Rock of Ages) and Alyssa Wray (Finalist on the 2021 season of "American Idol"). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean, a New York City-based composer, pianist and music director.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy