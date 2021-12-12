Photos: BROADWAY HOLIDAY at The Tilles Center for the Perfroming Arts LIU Post
The event took place on Saturday, December 11.
Five of New York's finest vocalists appeared in an all-new concert created exclusively for Tilles Center. New York Producer Stephen DeAngelis returned with a special Holiday event which allowed the performers to recreate their most memorable musical moments from classic and contemporary Broadway as well as share their favorite Holiday songs.
Performers were Rick Faugno (Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys; Recipient of the Fred Astaire Award as Best Dancer on Broadway), Shereen Pimentel (Maria in the recent Broadway revival of West Side Story), Wade Preston (3 ½ years starring as "The Piano Man" in the Broadway production of the Billy Joel musical Movin' Out), Carrie St. Louis (Lauren in Kinky Boots; Glinda in Wicked; Sherrie in Rock of Ages) and Alyssa Wray (Finalist on the 2021 season of "American Idol"). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean, a New York City-based composer, pianist and music director.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Broadway Holiday
Alyssa Wray
Alyssa Wray
Alyssa Wray
Alyssa Wray
Alyssa Wray
Alyssa Wray
Shereen Pimentel, Carrie St. Louis and Alyssa Wray
Alyssa Wray
Alyssa Wray
Shereen Pimentel, Wade Preston, Carrie St. Louis, Rick Faugno and Alyssa Wray
Mike Ramsey, Rachel Dean, Jarrett Murphy, Rick Faugno, Shereen Pimentel, Carrie St. Louis, Alyssa Wray, Wade Preston and Stephen DeAngelis
Mike Ramsey, Rachel Dean, Jarrett Murphy, Rick Faugno, Shereen Pimentel, Carrie St. Louis, Alyssa Wray, Wade Preston and Stephen DeAngelis
Mike Ramsey and Jarrett Murphy