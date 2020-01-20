Photo Coverage: THE LITTLE MERMAID Opens At The Argyle Theatre

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, presents the hit Broadway musical Disney's The Little Mermaid with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright.

Performances began January 16, 2020 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Disney's The Little Mermaid is sponsored by South Bay's Neighbor Newspaper and Storage "R" Us West, Inc., and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Check out photos from opening night below!

Directed and Choreographed by Tara Jeanne Valle, and with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the principal cast features Courtney Balan as Ursula, J Ryan Carroll as Grimsby, Stephen Foster Harris as Chef Louis, Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel, Warren Nolan, Jr. as King Triton, Matthew Rafanelli as Flounder, Jeff Sullivan as Prince Eric, Ryan Gregory Thurman as Sebastian, and Michael Valvo as Scuttle. They are joined by Adrian Grace Bumpas, Ryan Cavanaugh, A-Laranée Davis, Alphonse Gonzales, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, and Valerie Torres-Rosario.

Tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



