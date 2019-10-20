Photo Coverage: Ronan Tynan Performs at The Patchogue Theatre

Ronan Tynan performed at The Patchogue Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below!

Irish tenor, recording artist, physician, and champion disabled athlete, Ronan Tynan moves audiences like few others can. He performed "Amazing Grace" and "Ave Maria" at Ronald Reagan's funeral and has sung "God Bless America" at Yankee Stadium. The New York Times calls Ronan Tynan, "A Tenor as Irish as baseball and God Bless America...Mr. Tynan's voice is very easy to listen to, effortlessly singing top notes. He has tremendous command of his repertoire."

His stirring performances and personal story of triumph have brought him international fame. Faced with numerous challenges throughout his well-documented life, he has persevered with enormous passion and determination.

Profiled by ABC's 20/20, People magazine and CBS Sunday Morning, Tynan was born with a lower limb disability and had his legs amputated at age 20. Within a year, he was competing in the Paralympic Games, both in track and field and as an equestrian. He won 18 gold medals and set 14 world records, nine of which are still in place today.

Tynan's album Ronan debuted at #2 on Billboard's Classical Crossover Chart. He put out Sing Me an Irish Song, a collection of Irish favorites in 2009 and his latest album, All Kinds Of Everything, features classic performances from his musical career. Tynan captivates audiences with his humor, lively spirit and inspirational message about overcoming obstacles and living life to the fullest.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



