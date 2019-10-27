Photo Coverage: BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT At The Patchogue Theatre
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presented Broadway Fright Night, part of its Broadway Spotlight Series, on Saturday, October 26.
Broadway Fright Night is a celebration of songs from musicals with supernatural, horror and sci-fi themes. Created and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, five of New York's finest vocalists will pay homage to Broadway and Off-Broadway's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters in this all-new concert event. Scheduled performers are Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the Opera; CATS; Jekyll & Hyde; The Pirate Queen; The Woman in White), Jackie Burns (Wicked; If/Then; Hair), Janine Maria DiVita (Grease; The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Anything Goes), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky; A Christmas Story) and Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots; Rock of Ages; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz. The evening will include musical selections from Wicked; The Phantom of the Opera; Jekyll and Hyde; Little Shop of Horrors; The Rocky Horror Show; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Dance of the Vampires; Bat Boy and much more!!!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Broadway Fright Night at The Patchogue Theatre
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern
Richard Todd Adams and Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern and Richard Todd Adams
Jackie Burns, Joey Taranto and Richard Todd Adams
Jackie Burns, Joey Taranto, Richard Todd Adams, Jenny Lee Stern and Janine DiVita
Jenny Lee Stern
Janine DiVita and Richard Todd Adams
Janine DiVita and Richard Todd Adams
Jenny Lee Stern
Joey Taranto, Richard Todd Adams, Stephen DeAngelis, Janine DiVita, Jackie Burns, Jenny Lee Stern and Eugene Gwozdz
Joey Taranto, Richard Todd Adams, Stephen DeAngelis, Janine DiVita, Jackie Burns, Jenny Lee Stern and Eugene Gwozdz