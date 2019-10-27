Photo Coverage: BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT At The Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presented Broadway Fright Night, part of its Broadway Spotlight Series, on Saturday, October 26.

Broadway Fright Night is a celebration of songs from musicals with supernatural, horror and sci-fi themes. Created and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, five of New York's finest vocalists will pay homage to Broadway and Off-Broadway's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters in this all-new concert event. Scheduled performers are Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the Opera; CATS; Jekyll & Hyde; The Pirate Queen; The Woman in White), Jackie Burns (Wicked; If/Then; Hair), Janine Maria DiVita (Grease; The Mystery of Edwin Drood; Anything Goes), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky; A Christmas Story) and Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots; Rock of Ages; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz. The evening will include musical selections from Wicked; The Phantom of the Opera; Jekyll and Hyde; Little Shop of Horrors; The Rocky Horror Show; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Dance of the Vampires; Bat Boy and much more!!!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Broadway Fright Night at The Patchogue Theatre



Stephen DeAngelis



Eugene Gwozdz



Jenny Lee Stern



Joey Taranto



Janine DiVita



Richard Todd Adams



Jackie Burns



Jenny Lee Stern



Joey Taranto



Janine DiVita



Richard Todd Adams



Jackie Burns



Eugene Gwozdz



Richard Todd Adams and Jenny Lee Stern



Jenny Lee Stern and Richard Todd Adams



Janine DiVita



Joey Taranto



Jackie Burns



Jackie Burns and Joey Taranto



Jackie Burns, Joey Taranto and Richard Todd Adams



Jackie Burns, Joey Taranto, Richard Todd Adams, Jenny Lee Stern and Janine DiVita



Jenny Lee Stern



Joey Taranto



Janine DiVita



Janine DiVita and Richard Todd Adams



Jackie Burns



Joey Taranto



Jackie Burns and Joey Taranto



Jenny Lee Stern



Joey Taranto, Richard Todd Adams, Stephen DeAngelis, Janine DiVita, Jackie Burns, Jenny Lee Stern and Eugene Gwozdz



