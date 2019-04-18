Patchogue Theatre Announces Two New Board Members

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) recently announced that Michael Rubenstein and Roger Smithhave joined the volunteer board of directors for the not-for-profit, 1100 seat venue that in December celebrated 20 years since the 95-year-old venue was saved from the demolition by the Incorporated Village of Patchogue.

Michael Rubenstein has a 20+ year career in business and finance with firms such as Ernst and Young. Ten years ago, his interest in arts and entertainment saw him supporting and representing a dozen live theatrical productions as a producer, director and investor. Michael is a TONY-Award winning producer for Pippin - Best Revival of a Musical. He's shared business insights and financial expertise with Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, arts and entertainment venues, and not-for-profit organizations. Michael also serves as a Board Member and Treasurer for AMAS Theater Workshop, a Non-Profit Diversity Workshop Theatre Organization. He lived on Long Island for many years and currently resides in Forest Hills.

Roger Smith is an accomplished professional and academic figure whose award-winning career has spanned over 40 years in architecture and facility planning, most notably as the owner of BBS architects, a major Long Island design firm based in Patchogue. His extensive work as a volunteer has included professional organizations such as the US Green Building Council (USGBC) and American Institute of Architects (AIA) who presented him with a lifetime achievement award in 2010 and community work such as serving on of the Board of Advisors of St John the Baptist High School since 2006. He is a long time Bayport resident.

"I could not be more excited to welcome Michael and Roger as part of the expansion of our board of directors. As a growing regional performing arts center that's also a not for profit organization, we have a lot of work to do to secure funding for our programs and infrastructure," says Christopher Capobianco, Chairman of the PTPA Board of Directors. "Our organization will benefit tremendously from Michael and Roger's diverse experience in not for profit work and their relationships throughout the New York area as we expand our reach to new audiences and donors."

In 2017, Gary Hygom was hired as Executive Director and Christopher Capobianco became Chairperson of the Board after 11 years as a board member. Since then, PTPA has taken a new direction by quadrupling the number of shows they present, expanding the variety of shows by adding a Broadway, jazz, and classical series, a new educational initiative, and booking more high-profile touring acts to the schedule.





