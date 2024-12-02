Patchogue Theatre Announces OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Old Crow Medicine Show appearing on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Band Members:

Ketch Secor – Fiddle, harmonica, guitar, banjo, vocals

Morgan Jahnig – Bass, vocals

Cory Younts – Mandolin, keyboards, banjo, harmonica, vocals

Mike Harris – Slide guitar, guitar, mandolin, banjo, dobro, guitjo, vocals.

Dante' Pope – Drums, percussion, piano, vocals.

PJ George – Banjo, accordion, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, guitjo, drums.

Old Crow Medicine Show has produced some of the most original American music of the past two decades. A great American band that only seems to be getting better. - THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Old Crow Medicine Show is an American roots band known for their blend of traditional country, old-time string music, bluegrass, and folk. Formed in 1998 in Ithaca, NY, the band rose to prominence after being discovered by bluegrass legend Doc Watson. Their breakthrough came with the song "Wagon Wheel," which became a platinum hit and has since become a modern American classic.

The band has earned critical acclaim and industry recognition including two Grammy Awards, a Trailblazer award from Americana Music Association, and induction into the Grand Ole Opry. Their latest Grammy nominated album, “Jubilee,” was released in 2023.

Old Crow Medicine Show is also known for their relentless touring and electrifying live shows, which have captivated audiences at festivals, concert halls, and intimate venues alike. Their annual New Year's Eve shows at the Ryman Auditorium are a Nashville tradition.

With music that not only honors the traditions of the past but also continues to inspire new generations of fans, Old Crow Medicine Show has become a beloved fixture in the American music landscape.

Tickets are $56 - $106 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11561758

