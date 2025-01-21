Musician, Composer Veronica Mansour To Perform At Adelphi PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Composer, musician and artist and Jonathan Larson Grant winner Veronica Mansour will perform original music at Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 25 at 3 p.m. The event is part of Adelphi's Larson Legacy Concert series.

Mansour will be presenting music from several different projects in development including The Dark Lady (in collaboration with Sophie Boyce) and Lighthouse (in collaboration with abs wilson). Her talented cast includes Ari Afsar, Jane Bruce, Jade Jones, Kerstin Anderson, Darcie Hingula, Adam LaPorte, Samantha Lane, Zalah Vallien, Sophia O'Brien, and August Quini. Musical director is Fred Feeney and band members Nate Lueck, Roger Post and Rich Zurkowski.

Mansour is a 2024 Richard Rodgers Award winner, Jonathan Larson Grant winner, Dramatists Guild Fellow, a recent nominee for a Marvin Hamlisch International Music Award (Musical Theatre Composition), one of four writers for DreamWorks Theatricals, MTI & NBCUniversal Emerging Writers Program (currently commissioned to write How To Train Your Dragon Jr.). She is also one of three 2023 Write Out Loud Contest Winners for her song "Runaway Girl" (performed by Jessica Vosk, written with abs wilson).

Over the past year, Mansour has had work developed with the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT Festival), the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center (NMTC), Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Goodspeed Musicals (Johnny Mercer Writers Grove), New York Theatre Barn (New Works Series), the South Carolina New Play Festival, Musical Theatre West (New Works Festival), Syracuse University, St. Olaf College, and Millikin University. Mansour is also an accomplished cellist and vocalist, having spent many years studying at The Colburn School and the Pasadena Conservatory of Music. She is a proud member of Maestra, the Dramatists Guild, and BMI. She holds an MFA in Graduate Musical Theatre Writing from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

The event will be held at Adelphi PAC's Olmsted Theatre and will also be live-streamed. Following the performance, there will be a reception for the audience and artists.

Tickets are currently on sale to all performances, with discounts available to seniors, students, Adelphi alumni and employees. For more information, call Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. The box office is open Wednesday through Friday from Noon to 5 p.m. beginning January 25, and is also open two hours before all ticketed performances.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.

The Larson Legacy Concert Series

Since 2015, the Larson Legacy Concert Series at the Adelphi PAC has celebrated the next generation of artists at the college home of the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT, Jonathan Larson '82. This series helps nurture and support the next generation of creative artists to carry on Jonathan Larson's legacy. Past participants in this concert series have gone on to create the Broadway musicals A Strange Loop and K-Pop, the upcoming Broadway musical Real Women Have Curves, the Off-Broadway musicals The Lonely Few, The View Upstairs, Teeth and many more regional productions.

